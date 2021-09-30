Foxconn may be purchasing an electric vehicle factory in Ohio as Mount Pleasant plans sit in limbo

MOUNT PLEASANT — Foxconn reportedly is in the process of purchasing an already-built electric vehicle factory in Ohio.

Lordstown Motors Corp. is "near an agreement to sell its ... Ohio factory to Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group," Bloomberg reported Thursday.

The factory — located in the Village of Lordstown, about halfway between Cleveland and Pittsburgh — was originally a General Motors Co. factory that was sold to Lordstown in 2019 after GM closed it the year prior.

Lordstown is an American electric truck company that is reportedly low on cash and is facing legal scrutiny for allegedly lying about the number of preorders it had; its founder resigned in June amid the investigation.

Foxconn has been quickly moving into the business of producing electric vehicles and has partnered with California-based Fisker Inc., with Foxconn promising to make some of Fisker's first EV vehicles.