MILWAUKEE — Foxconn Technology Group announced Wednesday that it has issued a request for proposals for architects and engineers to provide design services to modernize and enhance its North American corporate headquarters at in Downtown Milwaukee.
“Beginning the RFP process on our North American corporate headquarters is an important step forward in Foxconn’s progress in Wisconsin,” said Dr. Alan Yeung, director of U.S. strategic initiatives for Foxconn. “We are looking for a firm that will support our vision for this key facility and provide design possibilities for the building that both showcase Foxconn’s continuing innovation in leading-edge technologies that AI 8K+5G will enable and the continued development of the transformational Wisconn Valley project.”
The seven-story headquarters building is approximately 145,000 square feet, sits on two acres and was purchased by Foxconn from Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. in June. Foxconn estimates that about 500 people will work from the facility.
In a press release, Foxconn indicated that Wisconsin architectural and engineering firms will be given preference in the RFP process. Foxconn is set to make improvements to the building that include sustainable design features, implementing energy efficiency components, renovation or build-out of workspaces, Improvements to “refresh” building finishes and work environment and building improvements required for multi-tenant occupancy.
Foxconn expects to make a firm selection in September, with work slated to begin later that month. The company selected may be considered for work on other Wisconsin Foxconn projects.
