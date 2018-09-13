MOUNT PLEASANT — Officials from the Foxconn Technology Group announced Wednesday that they plan to embark on a campaign to attend 20 veteran career fairs across 13 states to hire 3,000 veterans.
According to a release from the company, Wisconsin has 370,000 veterans living in the state and Foxconn is focused on including veterans in its workforce.
Christopher “Tank” Murdock, a retired Navy captain, was Foxconn’s first Wisconsin employee as special adviser to Foxconn’s Wisconsin operations.
“Hiring men and women who have served the country makes good business sense. Every year, some 250,000 Americans transition from the military to civilian life and Foxconn understands how this transition is an important time in the life of any veteran and their families,” Murdock said. “As Foxconn’s presence in Wisconsin continues to grow, we are continually looking for men and women who are mission-focused, motivated, and team orientated to contribute to our vision of building a vibrant environment for talent, innovation and business across the state.”
The company also hired Peter Buck, a retired Marine colonel, who has assumed the position of chief administrator of Foxconn’s Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park, and Scott Rubitzky, a retired Army planner and now Foxconn’s director of business development and plans in Wisconsin.
“Wisconsin offers more state programs for veterans than any other state. This puts Foxconn in a competitive position to recruit local and out-of-state veterans looking for jobs that enable them to make a difference and that offer opportunities for growth and development,” said Buck. “The opportunity to apply my experience and skills gained in the Marine to this multi-faceted, fast-moving, transformational project excites me. At the same time, I’m also proud to be contributing to Wisconsin’s development as a hub for talent of diverse backgrounds. I believe our veterans will find themselves right at home with Foxconn.”
Vet Job Fair
Foxconn officials plan to attend the Milwaukee Vet Job Fair, scheduled to run from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Sept. 27, at Miller Park.
“Not only is Wisconsin the national leader in state benefits offered to Veterans and their families, but we also lead the nation in how states attract and employ Veterans and their spouses after military service,” said Daniel J. Zimmerman, secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs. “The best strategy for getting the best and the brightest is to go out and engage them face-to-face. In addition to a good job, we can offer them the Wisconsin way of life.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.