The Journal Times top 10 stories

Below is the full top 10 list of stories for 2018 as voted by newsroom staff. The stories can be viewed online at journaltimes.com.

1. Foxconn progresses forward, President Trump comes to Racine County for the groundbreaking.

2. Donte Shannon is fatally shot by Racine police officers and the officers' actions are ruled as justified.

3. At least four illegal immigrants are arrested by Immigration and Custom Enforcement agents in Racine as debate over illegal immigration continues at the national level.

4. The contempt-of-court case involving Alderman Sandy Weidner is sealed, leaving questions about the reason for the secrecy.

5. House Speaker Paul Ryan retires, opening up his congressional seat after two decades.

6. Police troubles: A Burlington officer is arrested; several Racine officers remain on extended paid leave.

7. A Union Grove Couple is hit in the Festival Foods parking lot in January and are left severely injured.

8. Development in Racine County explodes, at the Foxconn site and in Downtown Racine.

9. Both Aurora and Froedtert announce new hospital projects for sites along Highway 20.

10. Demolition begins on Racine's Water Street redevelopment site, formerly called Machinery Row.