MOUNT PLEASANT — After weeks of clearing and pushing dirt, the first vertical panels for a multipurpose building have been placed on the Foxconn Technology Group project area in Mount Pleasant.
Although the first panels were actually put into place on Wednesday, the ceremonial first panel was raised up and put into place under the gaze of public officials and workers on Thursday.
Adam Jelen, senior vice president for M+ W|Gilbane Building Company, which is in charge of construction on the site, said the multipurpose building is on track to be completed before the end of 2018.
The building is to be comprised of 120 panels that will make up the main structure of the building.
Several weeks ago the company started a training center on site to help create a smooth process for workers on the project, Jelen said.
“It’s about moving business and moving the workforce forward while building a world class facility that can transform both local Wisconsin and the entire state of Wisconsin,” Jelen said. “We must do this with a steady hand … to put Wisconsin first.”
Jelen said over half of the excavation and storm-water management systems are done at the site and the base site development is on track to be completed during the second quarter of next year.
Panel is a symbol
Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said the Foxconn project is “transforming Racine, Racine County and Mount Pleasant.”
“We want to lift up our employers and those people who have been challenged with employment barriers to get them out of poverty and for sustained success,” Delagrave said.
Delagrave pointed to a recent drop in unemployment for the City of Racine as evidence that the project is “lifting people up for sustainable jobs and a better quality of life.”
According to local officials, the City of Racine saw the greatest drop in unemployment among the 32 most populous Wisconsin municipalities, from 5.6 percent in July 2017 to 4.8 percent in July 2018.
Jenny Trick, executive director for the Racine County Economic Development Corp., said the structure now underway is the first of many buildings on the campus, also known as Wisconn Valley, but it is also a milestone in the work that lead up to the development.
“It’s actually a symbol of the commitment and collaboration between Foxconn and every level of government that’s been consistent throughout this project,” Trick said. “I know this level of teamwork will continue and we’ll have many more days like this.”
Because of Foxconn, Trick said RCEDC is experiencing a number of different interests of development opportunities coming into Racine County “across a variety of industries.”
Thank you Mayor Mason for making this project happen!
