Foxconn globe meeting encourages Racine County's business leaders to 'Embrace disruption … Embrace the crazy'

Especially as more jobs are replaced by automation and by robots — systemic global changes Foxconn is poised to be on the forefront of — Kanungo called on those in attendance to embrace changes and disruption. During his presentation, Kanungo even pointed to a website called willrobotstakemyjob.com, laughing at how the website (based on research from the University of Oxford) predicts that 94% of accountants' jobs will be replaced by robots.