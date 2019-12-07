Foxconn Founder Terry Gou: 'I'm committed to Wisconsin'

Also present at the event were Mark Hogan, former Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. secretary, and members of the Racine County Board and Mount Pleasant Village Board.

Site inspection

Last week, Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services Secretary-designee Dawn Crim toured the Mount Pleasant campus with agency staff “on a routine inspection of the fabrication facility.”

According to a department news release, this is Crim’s second inspection of the facility: She first visited the site in the summer and has also attended project planning meetings in Milwaukee.

“The Foxconn project is high-profile and under considerable public scrutiny,” Crim said in a statement. “I am directly engaged in the agency’s work, and site visits give me first-hand exposure to our team’s role in the construction process.

"From everything I’ve seen and heard, things are moving along without hassle or delay, and our agency has been accessible and responsive to our customers and partners.”

Department staff has been visiting the site “every two to three weeks to monitor progress and ensure building codes and standards are met,” the release states.