Foxconn finishes roof, enclosure is 'weathertight'

MOUNT PLEASANT — Construction in Wisconsin is often a race against Mother Nature. Workers at the Foxconn site recently experienced what that race is like in getting the roof onto its advanced manufacturing facility.

On Thursday, the Foxconn Technology Group and construction manager Gilbane Exyte announced that the roof had been completed and the building was “weathertight.”

Foxconn officials say having the building enclosed and complete with weather protection “meets our year-end goal that began with an aggressive construction schedule.”

The building is nearly 1 million square feet.

The building is to become North America’s first and, so far, only thin-film-transistor, liquid-crystal-display fabrication plant or “fab.” Vertical construction began in August.

The company says it has awarded $370 million in construction contracts since it began building the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park in southwest Mount Pleasant.