Foxconn finishes roof, enclosure is 'weathertight'

MOUNT PLEASANT — Construction in Wisconsin is often a race against Mother Nature. Workers at the Foxconn site recently experienced what that race is like in getting the roof onto its advanced manufacturing facility.
On Thursday, the Foxconn Technology Group and construction manager Gilbane Exyte announced that the roof had been completed and the building was “weathertight.”
Foxconn officials say having the building enclosed and complete with weather protection “meets our year-end goal that began with an aggressive construction schedule.”
The building is nearly 1 million square feet.
The building is to become North America’s first and, so far, only thin-film-transistor, liquid-crystal-display fabrication plant or “fab.” Vertical construction began in August.
The company says it has awarded $370 million in construction contracts since it began building the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park in southwest Mount Pleasant.
Foxconn also recently became the largest taxpayer in Mount Pleasant. The company announced on Monday that it has paid a total of $1,071,899.55 to the village.
Foxconn has also paid the village $7,325,050 toward the special assessment levied against the property by the village. The special assessment is meant to cover the cost of the land acquisitions in the project area.
Businesses interested in applying for competitive bid packages with Mortenson for Foxconn’s Smart Manufacturing Center and High-Performance Computing Data Center can visit wisconnvalley.wi.gov for upcoming opportunities and to register at https://bit.ly/2k9Qn5V.