Foxconn failing to quickly fulfill assurances could spell disaster for its partner in Ohio

Delays in another Foxconn project in the U.S. are causing its partner’s stock to plummet.

Shares in Lordstown Motors took another beating after the troubled electric truck maker revealed an underwhelming forecast for truck deliveries. And that forecast depends on raising more money in addition to finalizing a partnership agreement with Foxconn that has been slow to solidify.

The shares, which traded above $29 per share in September 2020, skidded 22.9% — between Friday, Feb. 25, and Wednesday, March 2 — from $3.21 to $2.55.

That’s because the company earlier this week said that it expected to produce just 3,000 of its flagship “Endurance” electric trucks before the end of 2023. That’s a paltry figure for a company that has to compete with giants like General Motors and Ford — who are investing massively in electric trucks — as well as startups flush with cash.

“Lordstown production guidance was a disaster and adds gasoline to the growing inferno the Street has witnessed with the name over the last year,” said Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities.

Foxconn has a deal to build electric vehicles on behalf of California-based Fisker. Foxconn and Fisker had considered building a plant in Mount Pleasant to carry that out, but instead Foxconn announced in September it would purchase (for $230 million) an already built, underutilized former General Motors plant now owned by Lordstown Motors in Lordstown, Ohio.

That purchase was hailed as a potential savior to Lordstown Motors, which was nearing collapse and still is in danger of it.

But now, it is clear that the partnership through which Foxconn had indicated it would make vehicles for Lordstown remains up in the air.

During a call Monday, Lordstown CEO Daniel Ninivaggi was quoted as saying “Quite frankly, I am disappointed that we’re not further along ... The relationship with Foxconn is very positive and the discussions are ongoing, but we need to bring that to a conclusion.”

As the Milwaukee Business Journal reported, “The contract manufacturing agreement with Lordstown is supposed to be struck before the plant sale closes by the end of April, the companies said last fall. But so far the contract manufacturing and joint development agreements — which Ninivaggi and other top executives say are critical to Lordstown Motors’ success — have eluded the developer of electric vehicles for the fleet industry.”

Reacting to the news of Lordstown’s struggles, Nilay Patel — a Racine native who is now editor-in-chief of technology news website TheVerge.com — remarked on Twitter, “A partnership with Foxconn to manufacture things in the US is going awry, you say.”

Falling as others rise

The huge sell-off in Lordstown shares that began Monday took place even as the stock of other electrical vehicle makers soared on fears that a widening conflict with Russia over Ukraine would lead to a spike in gasoline prices. Tesla, Rivian and Lucid all jumped by 6.5% to 10% that day.

Meanwhile, Ford has at least 200,000 orders for its electric F-150, due this spring, and General Motors unveiled its Chevy Silverado at a show earlier this year. Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, has promised an all-electric Ram while electric truck startup Rivian raised nearly $12 billion from its public offering in November.

Lordstown has yet to sell a vehicle and lost $81 million in the fourth quarter, or 42 cents per share. That’s not as bad as the 77 cent loss industry analysts expected, but almost double the loss over the same period last year.

Adam Rogan of The Journal Times contributed to this report.

