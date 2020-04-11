Foxconn facility might be used to make ventilators

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MOUNT PLEASANT — Medtronic, a medical device company, may start using Foxconn’s Mount Pleasant facilities to manufacture ventilators to help fill in shortages amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Medtronic’s CEO, Omar Ishrak, told CNBC on Monday that “we are doing everything we can working 24/7 with Foxconn to bring this up to the factory in Wisconsin.”

“The medical and technical experts from both our companies (Medtronic and Foxconn) are working closely to fast-track the research and development and production processes so additional ventilators can be quickly produced to fight the current global pandemic,” a statement from the Foxconn Technology Group said.

Both Medtronic and Foxconn declined to confirm when production might begin on the ventilators and on how many ventilators will be produced at the yet-to-be-operational factory.