{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT— Those curious about what the main Foxconn building will look like could get their first glimpse of exterior designs on Wednesday.

Plans for the Foxconn Technology Group's proposal for its fabrication (FAB) building are set to go before the Mount Pleasant Planning Commission at 1 p.m. Wednesday. 

Foxconn is proposing to build a 993,460-square-foot manufacturing, assembly and office building in Area I of the property.

According to village documents, the project site is located about 1,200 feet south of Braun Road and 1,900 feet west of Highway H. The proposed building is about 2,470 feet away from the nearest home.

The FAB project site is part of a phased development where mass grading and stormwater infrastructure have already been provided as part of a master stormwater management plan previously approved by the village and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. According to documents, the FAB site also is part of the overall study area for the traffic impact analysis previously developed for the overall development site, which is known as the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park.

Plans call for 550 employee parking spots on the north side and 20 employee parking spots on the south side.

The conditions for approval of the project include providing village staff the following within 90 days of approval: a certified survey map; a sample of insulated metal wall panel that is planned to be used for the building; plans for windows, building articulation, material change, and color schemes; and landscaping plans for the street and yard area near the building.

Landscaping plans call for the planting of many trees around the building.

Plans also detail a “red decorative entry element” that is to be nearly 52 feet tall, and a exhaust stack which is projected to be nearly 61 feet in height.

Other campus buildings

Also scheduled to be presented at Wednesday's Plan Commission meeting are proposals for the Foxconn power substation, which would feed electricity to the rest of the Foxconn campus.

The proposed 9,097-square-foot-facility is to be located east of Highway H and is to be operated by American Transmission Co.

Foxconn, through its Wisconsin-based company FEWI Development Corp., also plans to build a facility for industrial warehousing and shipping.

If the Plan Commission approves the proposals, they would then go to the Village Board for consideration. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Ricardo Torres covers federal, state and Racine County politics along with the Village of Mount Pleasant. He bleeds Wisconsin sports teams.

Load comments