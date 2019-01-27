RAYMOND — The Town of Raymond could soon be the next town to incorporate as a village.
More than 150 people packed into the Raymond Town Hall on Thursday night for an informational meeting regarding the possibility of Raymond incorporating as a village.
Raymond officials passed a resolution last November to include a referendum asking citizens if they want to incorporate as a village on the April 2 election ballot. The town is able to incorporate under special state legislation that says it can choose this route because it is adjacent to the Foxconn development.
Citizens spent almost two hours posing questions to Stan Riffle, Raymond’s municipal attorney, and Raymond’s five-member town board on Thursday night. Riffle has represented Pewaukee, Richfield and Summit in their successful fights to incorporate as villages.
“This can be gift, or not a gift — you guys will make the decision,” Riffle said to Raymond citizens. “Most towns that I’ve represented want to be incorporated … it’s the dream.”
Pros and cons
Riffle presented four main changes to Raymond if residents choose to incorporate.
Incorporation would protect Raymond from being annexed by neighboring villages or cities. Raymond would have control over its planning and zoning — something Racine County controls now. Incorporation also would enable Raymond to apply for additional federal, state and local grants.
What could be the biggest positive effect, Riffle said, is a village’s ability to use economic development tools in the form of tax incremental financing. Raymond has struggled to figure out how to finance sewer and water facilities along the Interstate 94 corridor without having taxpayers foot the bill. This could change with incorporation, as tax incremental financing could subsidize companies to help finance developments.
“At some point and time ... we are going to have the opportunity to have that development pay for itself,” said Riffle. “Essentially, what it does, is it does not put the cost of infrastructure on the backs of taxpayers.”
Riffle also discussed the fact that many services across the town, including police, fire and public works, would not change with incorporation. Raymond currently contracts with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office. It also has its own fire and rescue department as well. Incorporation would additionally not require the town to get a post office.
Paperwork for the entire process would cost Raymond $5,000 to $7,000. Additional costs would include paying for the change in signage.
If approved, Raymond could continue to have a five-member board or it could move to seven members.
No new taxes
Taxes also were discussed at the meeting. Town Board Chairman Gary Kastenson said taxes will not go up under the current board.
“As far as taxes going up, it’s pretty much who is in charge of the board,” he said. “Otherwise, everything is pretty much going to stay the same.”
Harold Strohmeier, chair of the town Planning Commission, said he called the Village of Yorkville, which incorporated last year under the same legislation that would allow Raymond to incorporate, to see what officials there had to say about the move from town to village.
“The upside is very obvious, but I am always interested in what is the downside,” said Strohmeier. “They (Yorkville) didn’t have any, other than a few thousand dollars for the paperwork.”
One concern some residents and board members have regarding incorporation is the Cooperative Boundary Agreement between Raymond and the Village of Caledonia — which largely affects land along the I-94 corridor. Raymond Supervisor Doug Schwartz said Riffle is looking into what implications incorporation could have for that agreement. The board members said they hope to soon receive more information from Riffle.
Town’s response
Cathy Jacobs, a Raymond resident “on and off” since 1963, said the meeting answered many of her questions.
“My concern was, as we move from town to village: What do we gain and what do we give up?” said Jacobs. “It’s critical now that we have good foresight and control, and people collaborating and working together.”
Art Binhack, who is a member of the Planning Commission but attended the meeting and asked questions as a resident, said he also was happy with the answers he received.
“I think what came out of the meeting was the actual definitions of the two entities, and how they’re different and how they’re similar,” he said. “They’re very similar in a lot of ways… and they differ in some profound ways. I think it means we will have some more control over our local area.”
Jacobs said she is still waiting to see what Foxconn’s impact will be on the region, specially Raymond, when it comes to the increased need for housing.
“What I don’t have clarity on, and I don’t think we know yet, is the Foxconn impact to all neighboring townships and villages,” she said. “I think they (Town Board) still have more homework to do, but I think with Foxconn and the state’s engagement in allowing this opportunity, it’s a good move, in my opinion.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
What was any downside besides $5,000-&7,000.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.