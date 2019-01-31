MOUNT PLEASANT — Fresh off of the announcement that it is adjusting its plans in Wisconsin, the Foxconn Technology Group is denying a report that they are suspending work on the facility in Mount Pleasant.
On Thursday, the Nikkei Asian Review reported Foxconn was planning to scale back its plans in Wisconsin “as a result of negotiations with new Gov. Tony Evers.”
Foxconn has denied that report, saying it is moving forward with its plans in Wisconsin.
Response and plans
In a statement the company said “All interactions to date with Gov. Evers and his team have been constructive and we look forward to further discussions as we continue to invest in American talent and broaden the base of our investment within the State of Wisconsin.
“While Foxconn's need to be responsive to the global market environment has necessitated a reconsideration of which technology will best suit the needs of its customers, its commitment to the construction of the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park campus and the creation of 13,000 jobs in Wisconsin remain unchanged,” according to the statement.
Foxconn said over the next 18 months the company plans to build:
- A liquid crystal module backend packaging plant
- A high precision molding factory
- A system integration assembly facility
- A rapid prototyping center to help startups test out hardware ideas and concepts, which will go in line with building the AI 8K+5G ecosystem
- A research and development center
- A high-performance data center inside the park or in the vicinity
- A town center to support the people working in the Wisconn Valley Park
Louis Woo, special assistant to CEO and Chairman Terry Gou, the No. 2 in the company, told Reuters Foxconn was planning to make the campus in Mount Pleasant a “technology hub,” with more emphasis on research and development.
'Political finger-pointing'
On Wednesday, Foxconn confirmed they are adjusting their plans due to changes in the global market.
Republicans pounced on Evers, blaming him for the changes, but Democrats pointed the finger back at Republicans.
Evers spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff said “Claims made (Thursday) that (Evers) has tried to renegotiate the Foxconn contract are false. It is unfortunate that Republicans would rather try to make headlines with political finger-pointing than work with the governor to protect Wisconsin taxpayers.”
