MOUNT PLEASANT — Plans for the Foxconn Industrial Internet (Fii) buildings are back on the table and are scheduled to go before the Mount Pleasant Plan Commission on Wednesday.

According to its proposal, Fii is planning to build a “98-foot-tall network operations center and an associated data center towards the east-central portion of Area I of the Foxconn development site.”

Area I is the land located south of Braun Road to Highway KR and east of I-94 to Highway H.

The proposed network operations center has received a lot of attention because of its unique design, which incorporates a giant glass globe.

The plans were originally on the Plan Commission agenda in September, but Fii withdrew its proposal because it wanted to make some adjustments.

“The glass dome structure is largely the same; what they did do was flesh out the design for the related server building,” said Sam Schultz, community development director for Mount Pleasant.

In the previous proposal, the company planned to have a temporary site for its servers in the data center; now it seems the company has a more permanent building plan for the servers.

“Now they have the design of the building included in the plan,” Schultz said.

The Plan Commission meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday at Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

Village staff recommends approval. However, they have some questions about the landscaping plan for part of the project.

“That’s not a big deal from our perspective,” Schultz said. “Most of our comments are related to their landscaping plans and providing us an updated site plan for the entire Foxconn site. So, pretty standard, no real issues with it.”

If the commission does approve the proposal, it would then move to the full Village Board on Oct. 28 for a final vote.

While some have been critical of the process to approve the building, Schultz said it is not unusual for a company to change its plans.

“We’ve had applicants pull an application before, for a variety of reasons; sometimes they don’t want it to be heard at all, sometimes they do want to refine their plan,” Schultz said. “Our standard opinion is we prefer to review the plans when the applicants feel they’re ready. We’re happy to work with (Foxconn) as they refine them and resubmit (their plans). No big deal, only a month difference on our end.”

The village’s Zoning Board of Appeals is also scheduled to meet about the plans later on Wednesday, at 6:30 p.m., to review plans for the glass globe. Because of its height, nearly 100 feet, the zoning board needs to review the plans “for an aesthetic concern.”

