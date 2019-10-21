MOUNT PLEASANT — Plans for the Foxconn Industrial Internet (Fii) buildings are back on the table and are scheduled to go before the Mount Pleasant Plan Commission on Wednesday.
According to its proposal, Fii is planning to build a “98-foot-tall network operations center and an associated data center towards the east-central portion of Area I of the Foxconn development site.”
Area I is the land located south of Braun Road to Highway KR and east of I-94 to Highway H.
The proposed network operations center has received a lot of attention because of its unique design, which incorporates a giant glass globe.
The plans were originally on the Plan Commission agenda in September, but Fii withdrew its proposal because it wanted to make some adjustments.
“The glass dome structure is largely the same; what they did do was flesh out the design for the related server building,” said Sam Schultz, community development director for Mount Pleasant.
In the previous proposal, the company planned to have a temporary site for its servers in the data center; now it seems the company has a more permanent building plan for the servers.
“Now they have the design of the building included in the plan,” Schultz said.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.
×
You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
The Plan Commission meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday at Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
Village staff recommends approval. However, they have some questions about the landscaping plan for part of the project.
“That’s not a big deal from our perspective,” Schultz said. “Most of our comments are related to their landscaping plans and providing us an updated site plan for the entire Foxconn site. So, pretty standard, no real issues with it.”
If the commission does approve the proposal, it would then move to the full Village Board on Oct. 28 for a final vote.
While some have been critical of the process to approve the building, Schultz said it is not unusual for a company to change its plans.
“We’ve had applicants pull an application before, for a variety of reasons; sometimes they don’t want it to be heard at all, sometimes they do want to refine their plan,” Schultz said. “Our standard opinion is we prefer to review the plans when the applicants feel they’re ready. We’re happy to work with (Foxconn) as they refine them and resubmit (their plans). No big deal, only a month difference on our end.”
The village’s Zoning Board of Appeals is also scheduled to meet about the plans later on Wednesday, at 6:30 p.m., to review plans for the glass globe. Because of its height, nearly 100 feet, the zoning board needs to review the plans “for an aesthetic concern.”
Foxconn groundbreaking
The Foxconn groundbreaking was held at the Foxconn construction site on Braun Road on Thursday.
MEGAN BURKE megan.burke@journaltimes.com
Foxconn groundbreaking
Terry Gou, left, chairman, founder and CEO of Foxconn walks with his special assistant Louis Woo before the Foxconn groundbreaking on Thursday, June 28, 2018, in Mount Pleasant.
MEGAN BURKE, Journal Times file photo
Foxconn groundbreaking
Racine Mayor Cory Mason speaks with the press before the Foxconn groundbreaking on Thursday, June 28, 2018.
MEGAN BURKE, megan.burke@journaltimes.com
Foxconn groundbreaking
Former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson speaks with a colleague before the Foxconn groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, June 28, 2018, in Mount Pleasant.
MEGAN BURKE megan.burke@journaltimes.com
Foxconn groundbreaking
Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker and Foxconn chairman and CEO Terry Gou enter the tent where the groundbreaking was held at the Foxconn construction site on Thursday.
MEGAN BURKE megan.burke@journaltimes.com
Foxconn groundbreaking
Foxconn Chairman and CEO Terry Gou and then Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker speak before the Foxconn groundbreaking ceremony on June 28, 2018 in Mount Pleasant.
MEGAN BURKE megan.burke@journaltimes.com
Foxconn groundbreaking
Foxconn chairman and CEO Terry Gou and Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker converse before the Foxconn groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, June 28, 2018, in Mount Pleasant.
MEGAN BURKE, megan.burke@journaltimes.com
Foxconn groundbreaking
Special assistant Louis Woo paces at the Foxconn construction site before the groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday.
MEGAN BURKE megan.burke@journaltimes.com
Foxconn groundbreaking
Trump stands with (from left to right) C.P. "Tank" Murdoch, the first Wisconsin Foxconn employee, Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, Foxconn chairman Terry Gou and House Speaker Paul Ryan at the Foxconn groundbreaking ceremony in Mount Pleasant on June 28, 2018.
MEGAN BURKE, megan.burke@journaltimes.com
Foxconn Groundbreaking
President Donald Trump, along with Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, left, and Foxconn CEO Terry Gou, right, shovel dirt as they ceremonially break ground at the Foxconn construction site in Mount Pleasant on June 28.
MEGAN BURKE, Journal Times file photo
Foxconn groundbreaking
President Donald Trump and Foxconn CEO Terry Gou shake hands after the groundbreaking ceremony at the Foxconn construction site in Mount Pleasant on June 28, 2018. Then Wisconsin governor Scott Walker, left, and the House Speaker Paul Ryan (not pictured) also participated in the groundbreaking. Foxconn officials on Friday assured the president that they remain committed to their research and development campus planned for Mount Pleasant.
MEGAN BURKE
megan.burke@journaltimes.com
Foxconn groundbreaking
President Trump shakes hands with Gov. Scott Walker during the Foxconn groundbreaking ceremony on June 28 in Mount Pleasant. At right is Foxconn CEO Terry Gou.
MEGAN BURKE megan.burke@journaltimes.com
Foxconn groundbreaking
President Trump speaks with Foxconn chairman and CEO, Terry Gou and a colleague after the groundbreaking event on June 28, 2018.
MEGAN BURKE megan.burke@journaltimes.com
Foxconn groundbreaking
President Trump waves as he stands with Foxconn Chairman and CEO Terry Gou, right, and a colleague after a groundbreaking event on June 28 in Mount Pleasant.
MEGAN BURKE, JOURNAL TIMES FILE PHOTO
Foxconn groundbreaking
President Trump walks behind the curtain as he exits the Foxconn construction site. Foxconn chairman and CEO, Terry Gou behind him, waves as he and a colleague follow the president after the groundbreaking event on Thursday.
MEGAN BURKE megan.burke@journaltimes.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Pretty impressive!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.