Foxconn confirms it plans to build electric vehicles in Ohio; nothing yet planned for Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — Foxconn confirmed Thursday afternoon that it will begin building its electric vehicles in the U.S. in a former General Motors factory in Ohio, not in a new facility in Mount Pleasant, as had been considered.

In doing so, Foxconn decided it would use an existing facility, rather than building a new facility in Wisconsin or elsewhere, to pursue its goal of becoming a leader in electric vehicle manufacturing.

"After months of careful evaluation, Foxconn will work to acquire pre-existing manufacturing operations in Lordstown, Ohio for the initial production of electric vehicles for our customers and partners. Existing automobile manufacturing facilities, infrastructure, employees, and location in Ohio with robust supply chain resources will give Foxconn speed to market that meets our customer’s needs for production by end of 2023," reads a statement from Foxconn Technology Group.

According to Foxconn, its massive and still mostly empty Mount Pleasant property could in the future "serve as a ... location for additional investment for Foxconn’s electric vehicle growth in the United States."