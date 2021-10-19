Foxconn chairman says 'our biggest challenge is we don’t know how to make cars:' report

As Foxconn continues to try branching into the automotive industry, the Taiwanese iPhone maker’s chairman is admitting the company has hurdles in front of it.

“Our biggest challenge is we don’t know how to make cars,” Foxconn Chairman Young Liu said at a Monday event where Foxconn unveiled three new prototype vehicles of its own, The Verge and several other outlets reported.

Foxconn says it is still hiring at its Mount Pleasant facilities — a career fair there is scheduled for Saturday, with promises of on-the-spot job offers — although the company remains quiet about what’s going on inside its campus, which comprises more than 1,000 acres.

As The Verge reported Monday: “Foxconn is one of the biggest tech companies in the world, but it has become infamous for failing to execute on some big international expansions. What was supposed to be a massive, multibillion-dollar LCD factory in Wisconsin, for instance, is still mostly just empty buildings.”

