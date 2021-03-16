Foxconn chairman says company will announce Mount Pleasant plans by July

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Foxconn initially signed a contract with the state under then-Gov. Scott Walker in 2017 to earn nearly $4 billion in state and local tax incentives for a $10 billion display screen manufacturing campus and plant in Mount Pleasant that would employ up to 13,000 people. Those plans have since been scaled back, although specifics remain nonexistent.

Walker lost a re-election bid in 2018 to Democrat Tony Evers, who ran as being less of a cheerleader for the project than Walker was, although Evers has repeatedly said he's willing to work with the world's biggest electronics manufacturer.

After the deal was signed, Foxconn said it was downsizing the factory. In October 2020, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. told Foxconn that it wouldn’t qualify for billions of dollars in state tax credits unless it strikes a new deal for a scaled-back factory complex. The sides are negotiating a new deal, and both sides have expressed optimism about the future.

“As I said, my consideration first would be to have a product that makes sense. That's No. 1," Liu said. He said he views government subsidies as a short-term form of support that "would not sustain if the product does not make sense.”