Foxconn chairman says company will announce Mount Pleasant plans by July

TAIPAI, Taiwan — Foxconn Chairman Young Liu said Tuesday that the company will announce what it plans to produce in Mount Pleasant within the next four months.
Following February's announcement that Foxconn may be a contract manufacturer of electric cars with California-based Fisker, Liu said during a news conference Tuesday in Taipei, Taiwan's capital, that Foxconn is debating between facilities in Mexico and Wisconsin to be the U.S. hub of operations for electric car manufacturing.
Regardless of the decision, Liu said he has vowed to find a "viable" production option for Mount Pleasant. Whether the hub will be in Mexico or Mount Pleasant, Liu said, will hinge on business, not politics. A decision is to be finalized by July 1.
“I took over the Wisconsin task, and I need to make it a viable one, so I need to find a product that fits that location,” Liu said. “Whether it’s Wisconsin or Mexico, it’s not political, it’s business from my perspective."
Tuesday's statements mark the latest episode in the saga of asking the question "What is Foxconn planning in Mount Pleasant?" — a question constantly asked after original plans to produce larger Gen 10.5 screens were scrapped, a decision Foxconn has maintained was based on constantly changing market factors.
Foxconn initially signed a contract with the state under then-Gov. Scott Walker in 2017 to earn nearly $4 billion in state and local tax incentives for a $10 billion display screen manufacturing campus and plant in Mount Pleasant that would employ up to 13,000 people. Those plans have since been scaled back, although specifics remain nonexistent.
Walker lost a re-election bid in 2018 to Democrat Tony Evers, who ran as being less of a cheerleader for the project than Walker was, although Evers has repeatedly said he's willing to work with the world's biggest electronics manufacturer.
After the deal was signed, Foxconn said it was downsizing the factory. In October 2020, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. told Foxconn that it wouldn’t qualify for billions of dollars in state tax credits unless it strikes a new deal for a scaled-back factory complex. The sides are negotiating a new deal, and both sides have expressed optimism about the future.
“As I said, my consideration first would be to have a product that makes sense. That's No. 1," Liu said. He said he views government subsidies as a short-term form of support that "would not sustain if the product does not make sense.”
Foxconn, best known for making Apple iPhones, is now looking at the electric vehicle market, which automakers believe will dominate the industry in the coming years. Liu said that the company wants to take 10% of the market share of EVs, whether the company manufactures entire vehicles or components.
Bird's-eye view photos of Foxconn
Racine-area certified financial planner Michael Haubrich has taken Journal Times reporter Michael Burke on several flights for the purpose of taking documentary photos of Foxconn Technology Group's developing campus in Mount Pleasant.
