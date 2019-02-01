RACINE COUNTY — Foxconn Technology Group officials have assured the White House that it is planning on moving forward with its campus in Mount Pleasant.
On Friday, Foxconn issued a statement saying that President Donald Trump had a personal and "productive" conversation with Foxconn CEO and Chairman Terry Gou.
"Foxconn is moving forward with our planned construction of a Gen 6 fab facility, which will be at the heart of the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park," according to the statement. "This campus will serve both as an advanced manufacturing facility as well as a hub of high technology innovation for the region."
The statement goes on to say that the decision to move forward is"based on a recent comprehensive and systematic evaluation to help determine the best fit for our Wisconsin project among TFT (thin-film transistor) technologies.
"We have undertaken the evaluation while simultaneously seeking to broaden our investment across Wisconsin far beyond our original plans to ensure the company, our workforce, the local community, and the State of Wisconsin will be positioned for long-term success," the statement reads.
Foxconn finished the statement by saying the company looks "forward to continuing to expand our investment in American talent in Wisconsin and the U.S."
After the news of the conversation became public, Trump tweeted "Great news on Foxconn in Wisconsin after my conversation with Terry Gou!"
Evers, Steil respond
Gov. Tony Evers, meanwhile, said he spoke to Foxconn official Louis Woo Friday morning and came away "comfortable that they're still committed to the state."
"But that doesn't mean that we won't continue to encourage them to be more transparent and consistent in their messaging," Evers said. "The economy is apparently changing from their worldview that they have to make some changes. That's understandable, but we have to make sure the transparency is there."
Asked if he's confident that Foxconn will fulfill its original plans to create as many as 13,000 jobs in Wisconsin, Evers said "The 13,000 is not going to happen tomorrow."
"We'll monitor it. The good news is, as the Republicans continue to tell us, is the jobs are contingent on getting tax credits. So there's some protections there," Evers said.
U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., was in Mount Pleasant on Friday for a constituent listening session and commented on Foxconn's announcement.
"What I think we saw over the last few days was a lot of confusion as to what Foxconn was going to do," Steil said. "It's good that those conversations now seem to be shifting back to where they want them to be, which is we always want job creators to come to southeast Wisconsin."
Local officials respond
Several Racine County officials on Friday released a joint statement welcoming the announcement that Foxconn "has determined the LCD/TFT technology it will build at its advanced manufacturing campus in the Village of Mount Pleasant."
The statement was signed by Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, Racine Mayor Cory Mason, Mount Pleasant Village President Dave DeGroot and Jenny Trick, executive director for Racine County Economic Development Corp.
The statement goes on to say that the officials "look forward to working with Foxconn as it advances its Generation 6 manufacturing facility, including its ongoing construction of manufacturing, assembly and research facilities in 2019.
"Foxconn has confirmed to us that it will host information sessions in April for the next round of construction," the statement reads. "It will also commence work on the Gen6 Fab facility, along with completing work on the campus facilities it shared earlier this week, over the next 18 months."
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and state Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, on Friday issued a joint statement on the latest Foxconn development.
“We want to thank President Trump for his commitment to Wisconsin workers — our state has an ally in the White House who is dedicated to helping us bring family-supporting careers to our state," according to the statement. "We also want to thank Foxconn for reaffirming its commitment to the historic investment in Wisconsin. Southeast Wisconsin and the entire state will see an influx of manufacturing jobs and billions in investments that will impact Wisconsin for generations to come."
So I am confused are Voss and Fitzy in on the deal or have they passed it off to Evers?
https://www.forbes.com/sites/andreahill/2019/01/30/how-much-does-foxconn-announcement-really-change-things-for-wisconsin/?fbclid=IwAR1KaYs4D7YOh13wPdW8nq3ziQ250pPExEgGOUiySUwXxSIlbf9ktQ0KsU8#5e7e7498642d
So Trump brings in Foxconn. Walker does a deal that gives Foxconn a lot but has guarantees. Foxconn does not live up to the job creations they promised and doesn’t get the tax incentives. Huge Foxconn then changes their plan knowing that small Wisconsin (Evers ) really can’t do much about it except not give the incentives. So maybe Trump sees Foxconn is messing up the deal and tells Foxconn to “Do what you promised or bigger fish don’t get fried”. Where am I wrong?
Speaker Robin Vos sent out an email mid-afternoon reporting the meeting between President Trump and Mr. Gou and details regarding upcoming construction in 2019 . Going to be a very busy construction season. Obviously Tony Evers was clueless on how to handle this public relations nightmare along with Democrats piling on celebrating failure.
Evers is clueless period
Crooked liars trying to out lie each other. Pass the popcorn and warm up the time machine.
The thought of Evers and his ill-fitting shirt in business negotiations cracks me up. Unfortunately it could destroy thousands of good paying jobs. Tell me again why unions support and buy democratic candidates/politicians? All they do is cost you your job.
Thank you President Trump! We miss you Governor Walker!!!
Well said
What happened with the other two articles about Foxconn? Are we dealing with "Fake News" here? It keeps changing as we go.
Its the journal times need i say more
Gen 6 fab!? Is that as good as the fab4!? I feel better now, not really. So is this the 2nd or third thing they were going to build? American labor vs Chinese? That doesn’t make sense. This deal never made sense.
So much wasted time and tax dollars for what?
....."for what"?......seriously?
Let"s be honest and at least, fair. You are in observance of the 3 stooges. I ain"t so sure about the Chinese fellow. The other 2? Ain"t no doubt about it .
This is all fake news manufactured and repored by Trump/Walker haters.
Someone got the ball rolling as a typical anti-Trump anti-Walker talking point and Evers being the clueless hack that he is failed control the dialogue. Of course Speaker Vos and Sen. Fitzgerald assisted in the stress test capitol clown Evers was undergoing and tried to help but the Dems went into attack mode.
Gosh.....Evers is in so over his head.
Might as well post a picture of Hitler, Mussolini and Tojo.....Democrats are not gonna buy it.
Like I said...Dems ain't gonna buy it.......--State Rep. David Bowen’s Statement on Latest Foxconn Flop. "I call on the
legislature to take responsibility to give WEDC the directive to renegotiate or kill this
deal"......Considering how well Tony handled "negotiations" guess it's on to option #2.
http://www.thewheelerreport.com/wheeler_docs/files/0201bowen.pdf
