President Donald Trump and Foxconn CEO Terry Gou shake hands after the groundbreaking ceremony at the Foxconn construction site in Mount Pleasant on June 28, 2018. Then Wisconsin governor Scott Walker, left, and the House Speaker Paul Ryan (not pictured) also participated in the groundbreaking. Foxconn officials on Friday assured the president that they remain committed to their research and development campus planned for Mount Pleasant.

 MEGAN BURKE megan.burke@journaltimes.com

RACINE COUNTY — Foxconn Technology Group officials have assured the White House that it is planning on moving forward with its campus in Mount Pleasant.

On Friday, Foxconn issued a statement saying that President Donald Trump had a personal and "productive" conversation with Foxconn CEO and Chairman Terry Gou. 

"Foxconn is moving forward with our planned construction of a Gen 6 fab facility, which will be at the heart of the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park," according to the statement. "This campus will serve both as an advanced manufacturing facility as well as a hub of high technology innovation for the region."

The statement goes on to say that the decision to move forward is"based on a recent comprehensive and systematic evaluation to help determine the best fit for our Wisconsin project among TFT (thin-film transistor) technologies.

"We have undertaken the evaluation while simultaneously seeking to broaden our investment across Wisconsin far beyond our original plans to ensure the company, our workforce, the local community, and the State of Wisconsin will be positioned for long-term success," the statement reads.

Foxconn finished the statement by saying the company looks "forward to continuing to expand our investment in American talent in Wisconsin and the U.S."

After the news of the conversation became public, Trump tweeted "Great news on Foxconn in Wisconsin after my conversation with Terry Gou!"

Evers, Steil respond

Gov. Tony Evers, meanwhile, said he spoke to Foxconn official Louis Woo Friday morning and came away "comfortable that they're still committed to the state."

"But that doesn't mean that we won't continue to encourage them to be more transparent and consistent in their messaging," Evers said. "The economy is apparently changing from their worldview that they have to make some changes. That's understandable, but we have to make sure the transparency is there."

Asked if he's confident that Foxconn will fulfill its original plans to create as many as 13,000 jobs in Wisconsin, Evers said "The 13,000 is not going to happen tomorrow."

"We'll monitor it. The good news is, as the Republicans continue to tell us, is the jobs are contingent on getting tax credits. So there's some protections there," Evers said.

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., was in Mount Pleasant on Friday for a constituent listening session and commented on Foxconn's announcement.

"What I think we saw over the last few days was a lot of confusion as to what Foxconn was going to do," Steil said. "It's good that those conversations now seem to be shifting back to where they want them to be, which is we always want job creators to come to southeast Wisconsin." 

Local officials respond

Several Racine County officials on Friday released a joint statement welcoming the announcement that Foxconn "has determined the LCD/TFT technology it will build at its advanced manufacturing campus in the Village of Mount Pleasant."

The statement was signed by Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, Racine Mayor Cory Mason, Mount Pleasant Village President Dave DeGroot and Jenny Trick, executive director for Racine County Economic Development Corp. 

The statement goes on to say that the officials "look forward to working with Foxconn as it advances its Generation 6 manufacturing facility, including its ongoing construction of manufacturing, assembly and research facilities in 2019.

"Foxconn has confirmed to us that it will host information sessions in April for the next round of construction," the statement reads. "It will also commence work on the Gen6 Fab facility, along with completing work on the campus facilities it shared earlier this week, over the next 18 months."

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and state Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, on Friday issued a joint statement on the latest Foxconn development. 

“We want to thank President Trump for his commitment to Wisconsin workers — our state has an ally in the White House who is dedicated to helping us bring family-supporting careers to our state," according to the statement. "We also want to thank Foxconn for reaffirming its commitment to the historic investment in Wisconsin. Southeast Wisconsin and the entire state will see an influx of manufacturing jobs and billions in investments that will impact Wisconsin for generations to come."

