President Donald Trump and Foxconn CEO Terry Gou shake hands after the groundbreaking ceremony at the Foxconn construction site in Mount Pleasant on Thursday. Wisconsin governor Scott Walker (left) and Speaker Paul Ryan (not pictured) also participated in the groundbreaking. 

 MEGAN BURKE

WASHINGTON — The Foxconn Technology Group has assured the White House that it is planning on moving forward with its campus in Mount Pleasant.

On Friday, Foxconn issued a statement saying President Donald Trump had a personal and "productive" conversation with Foxconn CEO and Chairman Terry Gou. 

"Foxconn is moving forward with our planned construction of a Gen 6 fab facility, which will be at the heart of the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park," according to the statement. "This campus will serve both as an advanced manufacturing facility as well as a hub of high technology innovation for the region."

The statement goes on to say that the decision to move forward is"based on a recent comprehensive and systematic evaluation to help determine the best fit for our Wisconsin project among TFT (thin-film transistor) technologies.

"We have undertaken the evaluation while simultaneously seeking to broaden our investment across Wisconsin far beyond our original plans to ensure the company, our workforce, the local community, and the state of Wisconsin will be positioned for long-term success," the statement reads.

 Foxconn finished the statement by saying the company looks "forward to continuing to expand our investment in American talent in Wisconsin and the US."

Local officials respond

Racine County officials released a joint statement welcoming the announcement that Foxconn "has determined the LCD/TFT technology it will build at its advanced manufacturing campus in the Village of Mount Pleasant."

The statement was signed on by Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, Racine Mayor Cory Mason, Mount Pleasant Village President Dave DeGroot and Jenny Trick, executive director for Racine County Economic Development Corp. (RCEDC). 

The statement goes on to say that the officials "look forward to working with Foxconn as it advances its Generation 6 manufacturing facility, including its ongoing construction of manufacturing, assembly and research facilities in 2019.

"Foxconn has confirmed to us that it will host information sessions in April for the next round of construction," the statement reads. "It will also commence work on the Gen6 Fab facility, along with completing work on the campus facilities it shared earlier this week, over the next 18 months."

