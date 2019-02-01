WASHINGTON — The Foxconn Technology Group has assured the White House that it is planning on moving forward with its campus in Mount Pleasant.
On Friday, Foxconn issued a statement saying President Donald Trump had a personal and "productive" conversation with Foxconn CEO and Chairman Terry Gou.
"Foxconn is moving forward with our planned construction of a Gen 6 fab facility, which will be at the heart of the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park," according to the statement. "This campus will serve both as an advanced manufacturing facility as well as a hub of high technology innovation for the region."
The statement goes on to say that the decision to move forward is"based on a recent comprehensive and systematic evaluation to help determine the best fit for our Wisconsin project among TFT (thin-film transistor) technologies.
"We have undertaken the evaluation while simultaneously seeking to broaden our investment across Wisconsin far beyond our original plans to ensure the company, our workforce, the local community, and the state of Wisconsin will be positioned for long-term success," the statement reads.
Foxconn finished the statement by saying the company looks "forward to continuing to expand our investment in American talent in Wisconsin and the US."
Local officials respond
Racine County officials released a joint statement welcoming the announcement that Foxconn "has determined the LCD/TFT technology it will build at its advanced manufacturing campus in the Village of Mount Pleasant."
The statement was signed on by Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, Racine Mayor Cory Mason, Mount Pleasant Village President Dave DeGroot and Jenny Trick, executive director for Racine County Economic Development Corp. (RCEDC).
The statement goes on to say that the officials "look forward to working with Foxconn as it advances its Generation 6 manufacturing facility, including its ongoing construction of manufacturing, assembly and research facilities in 2019.
"Foxconn has confirmed to us that it will host information sessions in April for the next round of construction," the statement reads. "It will also commence work on the Gen6 Fab facility, along with completing work on the campus facilities it shared earlier this week, over the next 18 months."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(8) comments
Gen 6 fab!? Is that as good as the fab4!? I feel better now, not really. So is this the 2nd or third thing they were going to build? American labor vs Chinese? That doesn’t make sense. This deal never made sense.
So much wasted time and tax dollars for what?
....."for what"?......seriously?
Let"s be honest and at least, fair. You are in observance of the 3 stooges. I ain"t so sure about the Chinese fellow. The other 2? Ain"t no doubt about it .
This is all fake news manufactured and repored by Trump/Walker haters.
Someone got the ball rolling as a typical anti-Trump anti-Walker talking point and Evers being the clueless hack that he is failed control the dialogue. Of course Speaker Vos and Sen. Fitzgerald assisted in the stress test capitol clown Evers was undergoing and tried to help but the Dems went into attack mode.
Gosh.....Evers is in so over his head.
Might as well post a picture of Hitler, Mussolini and Tojo.....Democrats are not gonna buy it.
Like I said...Dems ain't gonna buy it.......--State Rep. David Bowen’s Statement on Latest Foxconn Flop. "I call on the
legislature to take responsibility to give WEDC the directive to renegotiate or kill this
deal"......Considering how well Tony handled "negotiations" guess it's on to option #2.
http://www.thewheelerreport.com/wheeler_docs/files/0201bowen.pdf
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.