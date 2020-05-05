Fourth generation takes the reins at A&E Incorporated

RACINE — Familiar faces are serving in new positions at A&E Incorporated, 5501 21st St., following April 20 board approval of organizational changes at the family-owned manufacturer.
A&E Incorporated, which provides cutting-edge products and services to a growing client base in the U.S. and many international markets, is the holding company for A&E Tools and Eckmann Custom Products.
The changes were publicly announced by the company via press release on Monday.
Founded in 1932 by Scottish immigrant Daniel M. Lang following his arrival in Racine, 88-year-old A&E today sells its products to a client base in retail, mobile tool distribution, industrial and automotive warehouse distribution, and various online retailers.
Multi-generational leadership
John R. Lang, the third generation to head the company as its 30-year president, chairman and chief executive officer, became A&E’s chairman of the board. John W. (Ian) Lang, elected vice chairman, president and chief executive officer, became the fourth generation to head A&E, whose products include hand and specialty tools for the transportation industry, diagnostics and compression equipment, and custom metal stampings.
“It’s a natural progression in a family business of passing on the ownership and management to the next generation…,” John R. Lang said. “Our employees have been around a long time, they’re a part of the family, and they’ve watched generational changes over the years, so it’s just expected. In my case, getting older, it’s time to turn the reigns over to somebody younger.”
With company leadership passing to the fourth generation, A&E finds itself in exclusive company. According to a 2010 report at Businessweek.com, while about 40% of U.S. family-owned businesses turn into second-generation businesses, 13% are passed to the third generation and only 3% to the fourth and subsequent generations.
“It’s exciting,” said Ian Lang of the transition. “There’s not many family businesses that make it past the second generation, so we’re in rarefied air at that fourth generation with a very successful business. We’re very thrilled about that. I look forward to helping continue the success that we’ve had ... It’s going to be fun, but challenging. We’ve got a great team … here to help continue that excellent service and excellent product development for our customers.”
Maximilian N. Knoell, previously senior vice president of A&E Tools and Eckmann Custom Products, was promoted to serve as president and chief operating officer of both subsidiary companies, replacing Ian Lang in those positions. Knoell has been with A&E since 2003, holding various management positions.
Family atmosphere
Supporting the organizational transition is A&E’s tight-knit family atmosphere, which includes not just members of the founding Lang family, but also many longtime employees.
“We treat everybody as if they’re part of the family,” Ian Lang said. “Everybody that works here is part of the team, part of the family getting us to the goals that we set forth every year. I know most people in the shop by name and … we’ve got multiple people working here … more than fifty years. With that longevity there’s a knowledge that you just can’t find off the street. There are people that have been here 20, 30, 40, 50 years and have done most of the jobs in the shop or in the offices and they are a walking history book, an almanac, to tell us when that worked before or how that worked or how that didn’t work or maybe they remember a product line that didn’t work 10, 15 years ago that might be revived now because it might have been too early to launch to the public at the time."
COVID-19 challenges, opportunities
An “essential” manufacturer serving the medical, transportation and military markets, A&E faces a variety of challenges due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, including implementation of health precautions such as social distancing protocols and staggered work hours to reduce building occupancy levels.
While A&E’s business “is probably off about 40 to 50% right now” due to the pandemic’s national and international economic impacts, John R. Lang predicts brighter days ahead.
“I’m optimistic that we’re going to get all of this behind us and I’m looking forward to a recovery in the health and economic segments of the country and the world,” he said. “I think, in a short period of time, we’ll be back to where we were, especially if we have a positive election in November.”
Ian Lang is also optimistic.
“Everything that I’m seeing and reading and feeling says that this is going to be short-term and in a couple years … everything will be, for the most part, back to normal. We’re starting to see orders pick back up, which is good. We had a couple of weeks where it was very low, but to be expected … I think that short-term, in the next few months, we’re going to see this thing turn around and get back running again closer to what we were economically, and going forward there may be some opportunities for acquisitions where we can continue to grow."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.