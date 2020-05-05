Fourth generation takes the reins at A&E Incorporated

Family atmosphere

“We treat everybody as if they’re part of the family,” Ian Lang said. “Everybody that works here is part of the team, part of the family getting us to the goals that we set forth every year. I know most people in the shop by name and … we’ve got multiple people working here … more than fifty years. With that longevity there’s a knowledge that you just can’t find off the street. There are people that have been here 20, 30, 40, 50 years and have done most of the jobs in the shop or in the offices and they are a walking history book, an almanac, to tell us when that worked before or how that worked or how that didn’t work or maybe they remember a product line that didn’t work 10, 15 years ago that might be revived now because it might have been too early to launch to the public at the time."