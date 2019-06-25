{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Organizers for the Racine Fourth of July parade are seeking World War II veterans to ride on a float honoring their service.

The parade will include a float decorated for the veterans on which they can ride through the parade with their comrades in arms. 

Qualifying veterans or their family members are asked to contact Blanca Webers at 262-939-4664 for more information and to make arrangements.

