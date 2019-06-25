RACINE — Organizers for the Racine Fourth of July parade are seeking World War II veterans to ride on a float honoring their service.
The parade will include a float decorated for the veterans on which they can ride through the parade with their comrades in arms.
Qualifying veterans or their family members are asked to contact Blanca Webers at 262-939-4664 for more information and to make arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.