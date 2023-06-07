TOWN OF BURLINGTON — Four applicants are seeking appointment to a vacancy on the Burlington Town Board, including the runner-up in the most recent race for town chairman.

On Thursday, the Town Board is scheduled to appoint a replacement for Supervisor Russ Egan, who was elected town chairman in April.

The appointee will serve the remainder of Egan’s term, which expires in April 2024.

Town supervisors serve two-year terms at a salary of $5,000 a year.

Among those seeking Egan’s former seat is Vicky View, a longtime community activist who lost the chairman’s race to Egan after receiving more than 800 votes, or 40% of the total turnout.

View said her understanding of town government and business experience as a real estate broker would be assets to the Town Board.

“I have fresh ideas, and rise to the occasion when things are necessarily difficult,” she wrote in her application.

The other applicants are Edward “Mike” Dawson, Jason Ketterhagen and Jeff Rice.

Dawson served on the Racine County Board for nearly 20 years before choosing not to seek re-election in 2022. He also is a former president of the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce and the Burlington Rotary Club.

The retiree cited his experience and leadership as qualifications for joining the Town Board.

“I enjoy serving my local community, have a passion for public policy and administration, and want to make a positive impact for the citizens,” he wrote.

Ketterhagen declined to disclose his place of employment, although he wrote that he has experience running a construction company and that such experience would be beneficial to the Town Board.

Ketterhagen also said that he is a lifelong resident and that his father, Joseph Ketterhagen, serves on the town’s planning and zoning committee.

“I have lived in the town my entire life, and want to be part of keeping it a great place to live,” he wrote.

Rice is a farmer and his father, Ralph Rice, served in town government for decades, including 12 years as town chairman until he stepped down in 2021 shortly before his death.

Jeff Rice has served on the town’s land use and planning and zoning committees, as well as the Racine County Farm Bureau and other farming groups.

Rice said he is a lifelong resident who wants to protect the town’s rural atmosphere and quality of life.

“I have the ability to listen to everyone and respect their opinion,” he wrote. “I bring a different perspective based on my work ethic and farming background.”

