View said her understanding of town government and business experience as a real estate broker would be assets to the Town Board.
“I have fresh ideas, and rise to the occasion when things are necessarily difficult,” she wrote in her application.
The other applicants are Edward “Mike” Dawson, Jason Ketterhagen and Jeff Rice.
Dawson served on the Racine County Board for nearly 20 years before choosing not to seek re-election in 2022. He also is a former president of the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce and the Burlington Rotary Club.
The retiree cited his experience and leadership as qualifications for joining the Town Board.
“I enjoy serving my local community, have a passion for public policy and administration, and want to make a positive impact for the citizens,” he wrote.
Ketterhagen declined to disclose his place of employment, although he wrote that he has experience running a construction company and that such experience would be beneficial to the Town Board.
Ketterhagen also said that he is a lifelong resident and that his father, Joseph Ketterhagen, serves on the town’s planning and zoning committee.
“I have lived in the town my entire life, and want to be part of keeping it a great place to live,” he wrote.
Jeff Rice has served on the town’s land use and planning and zoning committees, as well as the Racine County Farm Bureau and other farming groups.
Rice said he is a lifelong resident who wants to protect the town’s rural atmosphere and quality of life.
“I have the ability to listen to everyone and respect their opinion,” he wrote. “I bring a different perspective based on my work ethic and farming background.”
What's next
The Burlington Town Board is scheduled for a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to interview applicants and then choose an appointee for a board vacancy. The meeting at the Town Hall, 32288 Bushnell Road, is open to the public.