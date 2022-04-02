Four vying for three seats on Sturtevant Village Board

STURTEVANT — Four candidates are vying for three seats on the Sturtevant Village Board. Incumbents Carrie Harbach, Jerrold Klinkosh and McKenzie Moore are on Tuesday’s ballot, as is newcomer Chance Celeste.

Village trustees serve a two-year term and are paid a $7,500 annual salary.

Klinkosh and Celeste did not submit answers in time for publication of this election preview.

McKenzie Moore Previous elected positions held: Village Trustee for the Village of Sturtevant, prior representative for Sturtevant on the Racine County Board of Health, prior Chairman of Sturtevant's Economic Development Committee Occupation: Human resources generalist/recruiter Education: Bachelor of arts in political science received from the University of Wisconsin Parkside, High School Diploma received from Racine Lutheran High School. Current community service: Current Village Trustee for the Village of Sturtevant, Chairman of Sturtevant's Administration, Personnel, Policy, and Legal Committee, volunteers at community events such as the Halloween Costume Contest, Memorial Day Parade, Tree Lightning, Easter Egg Hunt/Pancake Breakfast, and Family Day.

Carrie Harbach Previous elected positions: Village of Sturtevant trustee Occupation: Project manager at Washington Properties, Inc. and office manager for TCM Sewer and Drain, LLC Highest education attained: High school Current community service: Village Trustee, Parks, Event Planning and Beautification Chairperson, and includes annual events such as the Easter Egg Hunt, Family Day at North Park, Park and Recreation Program, Halloween Fest at South Park, Tween Cooking classes and the Community Tree Lighting with Santa. I have served on the Community Development Authority Board, the DPW Committee, the Economic Development Committee, & previously on the Finance Committee, & Public Safety Committee.

If elected, what is your budget priority?

HARBACH: My goal is to make the most responsible decisions in developing the limited land available in Sturtevant. Finding the best use for these properties that will generate the most revenue is tricky but important for the budget long term. Finding ways to streamline services to cut expenses and/or allow for more services without increasing taxes is an important part of my goals for the budget as well.

MOORE: My budget priorities lie within what will better our community and keep property taxes low. I am fiscally conservative and want to make sure that our budget stays balanced so that any expenditures do not contribute to a rise in taxes. Keeping property taxes low so that families can afford to live in our community and so that we can continue to develop our lands and grow as a community is a priority of mine.

What is an improvement that you envision for Sturtevant? How can the Village Board be a force for that improvement?

HARBACH: Property values are important to current homeowners in Sturtevant. I would like to implement a lending program for residents who need to make improvements to their homes but may not be able to afford to do so. When homes are maintained appropriately it keeps property values high and also presents Sturtevant as an aesthetically pleasing place to live. I will encourage the Board to consider such a program.

I would like to see continued improvements in our parks. This year the Park Committee will be encouraging & engaging the community to share their wishes for upgrades to Sturtevant’s North & South Parks. The Board and staff already support these efforts.

MOORE: Looking towards the next two years, I want to improve our community by focusing on two projects. I would like to work towards having handicap park equipment in at least one of our parks. I’d also love to work towards having “little library” boxes where children in our community can take a book/leave a book at all of our parks and community spaces throughout the Village. As a Village trustee, I can push for allocation of ARPA funds to these projects so that the addition of these projects will not take a toll on our budget.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.