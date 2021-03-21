Four vying for three Rochester trustee seats focus on keeping taxes low

Why should voters elect you as trustee?

AHLERS: I plan to understand the big picture and listen to the voice of the residents of Rochester who placed me in office. I plan to re-evaluate current processes and procedures to capitalize on areas of opportunity to ensure that we are continuing to focus on where we are headed as a community. I listen and make informed and smart decisions. My goal is to be a strong voice for the residents of Rochester.

BECK: I was born and raised in Rochester on the family farm. I love this community and fully understand what you want for Rochester. As village trustee for the past 13 years and as a government official for the last 46 years, I have a lot of knowledge about past issues. I hope to continue representing you and to make our community the best it can be. I’ve lived here all my life, so this is home to me.