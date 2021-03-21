Four vying for three Rochester trustee seats focus on keeping taxes low

Former board member Russell Kumbier is challenging incumbents Douglas Webb, Nick Ahlers and Gary Beck in hopes to return after he lost his seat in the 2020 election.
The three open seats on the board are two-year terms, paying $4,200 as an annual salary plus $20 to $25 per meeting.
Edward Chart is additionally running unopposed for the two-year president seat.
Candidates provided written responses to questions.
What do you think are the biggest issues in Rochester?
AHLERS: Ensuring that Rochester can still grow, while preserving the small-town atmosphere and keeping taxes in check. I would want thorough and thoughtful conversation around impactful decisions that significantly revolve around the lives of my constituents.
BECK: The biggest issues are always taxes to the Village Board. Rochester has the lowest taxes in Racine County, so that means the board is working to keep it that way. Everybody realizes that things go up every year, but we draw the line. We try to keep the taxes as low as possible. That money has to come from somewhere and unfortunately it’s in your tax bill. The things you can’t control is Racine County. You can’t control the grade schools and other schools, and they are the biggest part of your tax bill.
KUMBIER: I strive to keep taxes low by making sure that the budget contains no unnecessary items and by making sure that the village solicits for multiple bids on each project and only accepts the lowest qualified bid. Reduce the cost of our policing without lowering the amount of service by switching to three-year contracts instead of annual contracts. Union Grove did this same thing and saved nearly 20% on the cost of services by the Racine County Sheriff. Fully funding the Rochester Volunteer Fire Company — you can’t place a value on human life, which is why I have worked hard to keep the RVFC up to date with equipment and training. For example, I assisted the fire company in acquiring new radios for each member, utilizing a mass purchase from Racine County which made these life saving devices affordable for the village to purchase.
WEBB: I believe that the most important issue we currently face in Rochester is how we are going to grow our tax base. We need to grow it in order to keep pace with the services that the village currently provides, and also may want to offer in the future while keeping taxes low. We need to work in cooperation with our excellent Planning Commission to ensure that we are keeping the uniqueness of our village in mind, while also listening to our constituents’ voices throughout the process. This issue needs to be solved through smart and deliberate planning that makes sense for the Village of Rochester.
Why should voters elect you as trustee?
AHLERS: I plan to understand the big picture and listen to the voice of the residents of Rochester who placed me in office. I plan to re-evaluate current processes and procedures to capitalize on areas of opportunity to ensure that we are continuing to focus on where we are headed as a community. I listen and make informed and smart decisions. My goal is to be a strong voice for the residents of Rochester.
BECK: I was born and raised in Rochester on the family farm. I love this community and fully understand what you want for Rochester. As village trustee for the past 13 years and as a government official for the last 46 years, I have a lot of knowledge about past issues. I hope to continue representing you and to make our community the best it can be. I’ve lived here all my life, so this is home to me.
KUMBIER: Ever since moving to Rochester in 2000, I have been involved in the community. I assisted over 30 young men in obtaining their Eagle Scout rank and have assisted with the Memorial Day Committee. When I previously served on the Village Board, I was always looking for the most effective means to fund our village government. I am also the only candidate running who has lobbied our state legislators in Madison to be more responsive to the needs of villages like Rochester. Lastly, as a special education teacher, I have learned to solve problems by thinking outside of the box. This experience has allowed me to bring unique insight to the Village Board when I held the position in past years.
WEBB: It has always been a priority of mine to listen to the concerns and needs of my constituents. I am not afraid to face difficult issues and make decisions in their best interest.(tncms-asset)9e127990-85af-11eb-bf65-00163ec2aa77[6](/tncms-asset)