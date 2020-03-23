Four vie for two seats on the Yorkville Elementary School Board

CHRISTIANSEN: I believe the qualities that I have in my day-to-day professional career is exactly what the board needs today. I am a communicator, a marketer at heart. I feel I have the ability to remove emotion from a conversation and focus on the issues at hand. I simply believe I can help. I want to advocate not only for our staff but for our families and community. Our district is failing at communication which is leading to a lot of trust issues. I will work hard to instill trust back into our school so that we can ensure we can maintain and attract best-in-class teachers. I am a result-driven professional that is also a mom and I believe I can make a difference. I am running to implement a new vision and a new voice into our school board. Trust is key right now and we are not hitting the mark.