Four surprising facts from the newest Johnson Foundation study of the Racine area

WIND POINT — The Johnson Foundation at Wingspread has heard the issues. Now it wants to see the change.

In partnership with a broad coalition of partners, including United Way of Racine County, The Johnson Foundation at Wingspread spent last summer listening to 270 community members in 19 conversations with an average of 15 participants each, talking about education, the economy, health and justice.

Community members with diverse perspectives and life experiences were at the center of these kitchen-table style conversations, held in neighborhoods across the area, with a focus on concerns and aspirations.

The information from the community conversations, report and website will be used to monitor community conditions and chart progress, and aim to spark community-informed and data-informed actions.

The Foundation on Tuesday launched Racine Speaks, the next Resilient Communities collaboration, to amplify Racine experiences and spark collaborative action. Tuesday’s launch was held at Wingspread, 33 East Four Mile Road, Wind Point, and began with a program covering some key data findings and a panel discussion. It concluded with a reception on the Wingspread lawn.

Racine Speaks is an extension of the Foundation’s Resilient Communities Initiative, which catalyzes coordination and collaboration among community stakeholders to enhance the quality of life, drive economic vitality and ensure a stronger future for community members.

In addition to listening to the voices of Racine, the Johnson Foundation worked with the Wisconsin Policy Forum to conduct a full analysis of the data used to quantify progress in the four areas across the region. This resulted in a robust, digital Racine Speaks report with a companion website.

Find the full report at johnsonfdn.org/racine-speaks, complete with videos, charts and graphs of data, quotes from participants or groups of participants, “bright spots” or positive findings, recommendations and potential solutions for change.

Racine residents may take action by sharing the information on social media; host or participate in a conversation; volunteer or support a local cause; attend a meeting for a council, board or committee; or vote.

“We are firm believers that if we want different results, we need to pursue different approaches,” said Johnson Foundation President Marcus White. “Working toward the possible is why we’re all here today, so thank you for that, and thank you for believing. Because when we get down to it, when we believe in the possible, it means we believe in one another. And at the end of the day, that might be what matters most.”

Here are some surprising facts and key takeaways from the presentation.

Demographics

Racine County’s Hispanic or Latino population has nearly doubled since 2000, according to data from The American Community Survey.

In 2020, the City of Racine was 46% white, 23% black or African American and 24% Hispanic or Latino — the first time in the city’s history that people of color made up a slight majority.

Over the last 20 years, most growth in eastern Racine County was in the surrounding villages. The City of Racine’s population decreased from around 82,000 to 78,000.

The county’s population would also be declining if not for growth in communities of color. Racine County’s total population increased over the last 20 years from 188,831 to 197,727. “Given these demographic trends, communities of color are increasingly important to the future of Racine County,” the report concluded.

Economy

In conversations with people who were unemployed, low-wage or underemployed and working women and mothers, the Johnson Foundation heard that the minimum wage ($7.25 per hour or $2.33 for tipped employees) is too low, especially with ever-increasing rent costs.

Participants said opportunity is limited by race, gender and background. They seek more affordable talent development opportunities and childcare and workplace flexibility that supports employees.

In conversation with business owners, the Foundation heard that the community lacks a shared vision and shared responsibility.

“Participants want to see more cross-collaboration across borders and sectors, entrepreneurship support and qualified job candidates,” the report said.

Health

The rate of people countywide in Racine County uninsured dropped since the Affordable Care Act was enacted. But in 2019, 6% of the county’s population was uninsured, and nearly 60% of those uninsured resided in the City of Racine.

Racine County uninsured rates dropped significantly from 2012 to 2015, particularly among black and Hispanic individuals, as the Affordable Care Act and other reforms extended coverage to those previously uninsured.

On average, the uninsured rate is higher in the City of Racine and among Hispanic or Latino individuals. In 2019, 11,819 of Racine County’s 191,234 residents, or 6% of the population, were uninsured. Nearly 7,000 of those uninsured resided in the City of Racine.

Racine only accounts for about 39.3% of the county's total population.

Uninsured people receive less preventive care, dental care, chronic disease management and mental health care and have higher mortality rates, the report said.

Life expectancy, considered a measure of a community’s health, was 78.7 years in Racine County from 2010-2014 but as low as 68.9 years in certain eastern Racine County census tracts.

The crime rate for the City of Racine in 2020 was 56 per 100,000 individuals.

“Violent crime not only harms individuals but also causes social and emotional distress, with far-reaching effects,” the report said.

Education

Racine Unified School District enrollment fell 18% from 2009 to 2019: from 21,276 to 17,529 students, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

While declining birth rates play a role, Wisconsin saw a statewide drop in public school enrollment in that same period of only 2%, from 871,262 to 854,959.

White student enrollment dropped from 10,221 to 6,741, and black student enrollment decreased from 5,806 to 4,378. Meanwhile, enrollment of Hispanic students rose from 4,845 to 5,050. Students identifying as two or more races was at 1,109 in 2019; the statistic was not tracked in 2009.

“Shrinking resources for operations and improvements puts more pressure on already-struggling schools, potentially amplifying existing inequities in education,” the report concluded.

Justice

Black youth arrests numbered almost four times those of white youth in 2020 in the City of Racine. Black adult arrests were 59% higher than those of white adults, data from the Wisconsin Uniform Crime Reporting Data Dashboard Center said.

In 2020, there were:

966 arrests in the City of Racine of black adults (over age 18).

608 of white adults.

224 of black youth under 18.

59 of white youth.

Studies show job applicants with criminal records are disfavored by employers. In Wisconsin, it is not employment discrimination under the law when an employee’s arrest or conviction is substantially related to the employment.

Black people make up roughly 6% of Wisconsin’s population but 42% of the Wisconsin prison population. In 2020, the Wisconsin prison population included roughly 10,500 white, 8,200 black, 1,000 American Indian/Alaskan Native and 250 Asian or Pacific Islander individuals.

“Prison life can lead to mental health disorders and difficulty rejoining society,” the report said. “The loss of liberty and separation from family and social support, as well as uncertainty, loneliness and fear, can affect the ability to be an effective partner, parent and employee upon release.”