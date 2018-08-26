CALEDONIA — What happens when chefs from four of Racine’s top restaurants come together for one night along with locally grown food?
A night of local culinary magic is created.
That happened Sunday, when chefs from Sebastian’s, Butcher and Barrel, Racine County Club and Vero came together to create a farm-to-table dinner at the Eco-Justice Center, 7133 Michna Road, Caledonia, to help raise funds for the center.
The Racine-area restaurants work to include local produce in their menu planning, and all four were up for the challenge of collaborating to create a full meal made almost entirely of locally produced items. They did it all while donating their time.
The dinner, which cost $100 per person with all proceeds going to the Eco-Justice Center, was capped at 80 people; it quickly sold out, said Rejane Cytacki, the center’s executive director.
Scott Sebastian, who co-owns Sebastian’s and works as a chef, was one of the key organizers behind the event.
The conversation about the event started because one of his employees used to work at the Eco-Justice Center as part of the center’s Youth Farm Corps program, where students learn about the growing process from seed to harvest during the summer.
The menu
Once all four restaurants were on board, the chefs got together to tour the gardens at the Eco-Justice Center and planned the meals based on what produce would be available for the August dinner.
Vero, for example, made a Jamaican-style eggplant marinated in jerk sauce and grilled. The eggplant was from center, as were the red peppers and ingredients for the jerk sauce, which includes onion, garlic and jalapeños, said Vero Chef Howard Brown.
Perry Running, the sous chef at the Racine Country Club, and Chef Josue Louis made a cured local trout with wheat blini, pickled beets and dill. The trout was from Rushing Waters Fisheries in Jefferson County and the wheat was locally grown at Tennessen Farm, 2407 Newman Road, Mount Pleasant. Farm owner Charlee Tennessen also is the outgoing board president for the Eco-Justice Center. The beet and dill also was from the center.
One of the main dishes, made by Sebastian, also included zucchini and yellow squash “pasta,” served with smoked tomato-roasted pepper sauce. While it looked like angel hair pasta, it was actually made with locally grown spiral cut squash and zucchini. It also included locally grown fresh and roasted tomatoes.
To top off the meal, there were four desserts from Butcher and Barrel, including bourbon cheesecake, and Danish layer cake with mulberries picked from a tree in the area. All the desserts were made with eggs fresh from the center, said Mark O’Brien, the chef at Butcher and Barrel.
Simone Sorensen, a senior at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside who has been working at the Eco-Justice Center this summer as part of the Youth Farm Corps, said it was rewarding to be part of the event.
It was fun to enjoy “the literal fruits of our labor,” she said.
