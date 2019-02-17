RACINE COUNTY — There will be four primary elections across the county Tuesday, Feb. 19, narrowing down candidates for the upcoming April 2 general election.
Incumbents in two municipal races, in the cities of Racine and Burlington, have been challenged by multiple candidates.
Three individuals have thrown their name into the hat for Racine’s 13th district, aiming to fill the spot of incumbent James Morgenroth, who has decided not to run again.
One Racine Unified School Board seat is up for grabs after Robert Wittke decided not to run for re-election after he became the state 62nd District’s Assembly representative, having won the election in November. Three names will be on that ballot, although one of the candidates said that he has dropped out of the race.
In each election, the two candidates who receive the largest proportions of the vote will move on to the general election.
City of Racine
Jeff Coe, current alderman for the first district, is being challenged by two residents: Scotty Martin and Susan Wagner.
Wagner, 51, attended St. Norbert College in De Pere and has worked with HOPE Safehouse and Neighborhood Watch. If she wins the election, it will be first time she has been elected to public office.
Martin did not reply to requests for information from The Journal Times.
Coe, 62, has had three stints as first district alderman and has held the position consistently since 2013. He is a graduate of Gateway Technical College, is a journeyman toolmaker, and has been a board member for the Downtown Racine Corp. He has also been involved with numerous city festivals including Pancake Day, Italian Fest and German Fest.
In the 13th district, the three candidates vying for Morgenroth’s seat are Christina Seaman, 34; Mark Balcer, 67; and Natalia Taft, 38. Regardless of who wins, it will be the first time any of them have been elected to public office.
Balcer is a manufacturing consultant.
Seaman works in retail, has been a Girl Scout and Cub Scout troop leader, foster parent and part of the Neighborhood Watch.
Taft is an assistant professor of biological sciences at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, and has served on the city’s Wastewater Commission as both vice president and secretary since July 2018.
Racine aldermen serve two-year terms with an annual salary of $6,899.
City of Burlington
Todd Bauman is facing two challengers in his bid for re-election as fourth district alderman.
Frank Korb, a high school art teacher, and Art Gardner, who is retired, are challenging Bauman.
Korb is a vice president of the Wisconsin Art Education Association and works as a set designer for multiple area high schools and also is a high school religious education instructor. He is also a lector and Eucharistic minister at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.
Gardner has a master’s degree from Rochester Institute of Technology and also is a member of the city’s Plan Commission.
Bauman, a Burlington High School graduate, was first elected to the City Council in 2013. He works as at Applied Material Solutions as a silica operator.
Burlington aldermen serve two-year terms and receive an annual salary of $3,600.
Racine Unified
Although three names will appear on the School Board ballot, only two are contending to be district 9’s representative, representing the Village of Wind Point and most of Caledonia.
Kurt Squire intended to run, but has since suspended his campaign. He has thrown his support behind stay-at-home-dad Anthony Hammes, who is facing off with Kimberly Hoover, a litigation specialist at CNH Industrial Capital America.
Hoover, 40, has been a member of the Horlick Rebels Football Booster Club, part of the Caledonia Conservancy, worked with the Racine Habitat for Humanity, and is a member of St. Rita’s Church.
Hammes used to work in marketing and real estate, but now is a stay-at-home father. He graduated from Walden III High School and played soccer at UW-Parkside. He now lives in Caledonia, after having lived away from the community for some time.
Neither Hoover nor Hammes have ever been elected to public office before.
