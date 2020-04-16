Four petitions requesting RUSD referendum recount submitted; no date set yet

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — At least four petitions have been officially filed requesting a recount of the Racine Unified School District referendum from the April 7 election. The district's 30-year referendum was approved by a margin of just five votes: 16,748 yes votes to 16,743 nays.

One of the petitions has been thrown out already, according to RUSD spokeswoman Stacy Tapp, because the petitioner "did not identify themself as a voter in the election," which is required under state law.

In an email sent Thursday, Tapp said, "We are working to determine today when the recount will begin and will send out notice at that time."

As of Thursday afternoon no additional information had been released.

The district's Board of Canvassers, comprised of three RUSD employees, confirmed the vote Tuesday morning by cross-referencing the tape from each voting ward in the district with the numbers compiled by the county clerk Monday.

A recount would include a thorough look at all absentee ballots. Previously rejected absentee ballots, such as those that were believed to have been delivered late or did not have a witness signature or did not include an address, must also be rechecked.

