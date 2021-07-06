Four people shot over Fourth of July weekend in Racine; several other holiday arrests reported

Four nonfatal shootings in the City of Racine were reported over the Fourth of July weekend. One victim is reported to be in serious condition and another woman who was shot appears to have not been the intended target of the gunfire.

Western Racine County saw a handful of partying-related arrests, too. And one small grass fire may have been caused by fireworks, according to the South Shore Fire Department.

The SSFD — which serves the villages of Mount Pleasant, Sturtevant and Elmwood Park — responded to a dumpster fire of unknown cause, other assorted fires, three motor-vehicle crashes, no fireworks-related injuries and no “apparent victims of violence” over the long weekend, according to Battalion Chief Michael Wienke.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office reported not having an especially busy weekend, however. As Sgt. Michael Luell put it in an email: “I looked through the log” from Friday night through midnight Monday, “and it was a pretty average time for (the Racine County Sheriff’s Office). No shootings, shots fired, or interesting fires. The were a few OWIs and random drunk people, but nothing overly interesting.”

Racine shootings

According to Sgt. Chad Melby, public information officer of the Racine Police Department: