Four people shot over Fourth of July weekend in Racine; several other holiday arrests reported

Four nonfatal shootings in the City of Racine were reported over the Fourth of July weekend. One victim is reported to be in serious condition and another woman who was shot appears to have not been the intended target of the gunfire.
Western Racine County saw a handful of partying-related arrests, too. And one small grass fire may have been caused by fireworks, according to the South Shore Fire Department.
The SSFD — which serves the villages of Mount Pleasant, Sturtevant and Elmwood Park — responded to a dumpster fire of unknown cause, other assorted fires, three motor-vehicle crashes, no fireworks-related injuries and no “apparent victims of violence” over the long weekend, according to Battalion Chief Michael Wienke.
The Racine County Sheriff’s Office reported not having an especially busy weekend, however. As Sgt. Michael Luell put it in an email: “I looked through the log” from Friday night through midnight Monday, “and it was a pretty average time for (the Racine County Sheriff’s Office). No shootings, shots fired, or interesting fires. The were a few OWIs and random drunk people, but nothing overly interesting.”
Racine shootings
According to Sgt. Chad Melby, public information officer of the Racine Police Department:
July 3: At 4:43 p.m., the RPD to the 2000 block of Superior Street in reference a 36-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition. Heriberto Ortiz-Fernandez, a 46-year-old Racine man, has been charged for the shooting for allegedly shooting his wife’s ex-husband who was accused of trying to start a fight. For more on this story, turn to Page A7.
- July 4: At 11:54 p.m., the RPD responded to the 1300 block of 11th Street after receiving a shots fired report. Officers discovered that numerous shots were fired in the area. A short time later, an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound was located near the intersection of 16th Street and Taylor Avenue. The male appeared to flee the area in a vehicle after being shot. The male was transported the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
- On July 5: At 6:37 p.m., the RPD responded to the 1400 block of Wisconsin Avenue in reference to a 36-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was shot on the 900 block of 10th Street before fleeing the area in a vehicle and stopping in the 1400 block of Wisconsin Avenue. The victim was transported via Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in serious condition.
- July 5: At 11:11 p.m., the RPD responded to the 1600 block of West Sixth Street in reference shots fired. A short time later, officers were advised an adult female arrived at Ascension All Saints Hospital suffering from numerous gunshot wounds. Officers discovered suspect/suspects fired numerous times at an occupied vehicle in the area and the female victim who was struck was likely not the intended target. The victim was treated for non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
Waterford drinking arrests
In the Town of Waterford, two teenagers were hurt and a third is facing possible charges from a reported incident of alleged underage drinking and drunken driving.
Waterford Police Sgt. William Jeschke said the incident occurred about 7:30 p.m. July 4 at a residence on Hillstone Court where young people had gathered for drinking.
When one teen decided to leave the party, others tried to discourage him from driving. One of them climbed onto the hood of the vehicle and injured himself by punching the windshield with his hand, cracking the glass and bloodying his hand.
The driver, described as a 17-year-old boy from the Town of Waterford, drove away and apparently drove over the leg of a girl who also was in attendance at the party.
Neither of the injured teens suffered life-threatening injuries, Jeschke said.
The suspected driver of the vehicle was apprehended and is facing possible charges. A pedestrian told police she was alarmed to see the vehicle speed past her with a broken windshield and with visible signs of blood.
Police did not immediately identify any of the teens involved.
Boating incidents
In another incident, two twin brothers were issued separate citations in suspected incidents of drunkenness on Tichigan Lake during a July 4 fireworks celebration.
Jeschke said both brothers were part of a large group of people gathered on numerous boats congregated to drink and watch fireworks over the lake.
Lucas Kujawa, 23, of Burlington, was cited for allegedly stealing a municipal buoy that had been placed on the lake to mark the location of an underwater rock formation that could be hazardous to boaters.
The 7-foot-tall buoy was found inside Kujawa’s boat, Jeschke said.
Later that night, Kujawa’s twin brother, Jacob Kujawa, 23, was behind the wheel of the same boat, and state conservation wardens determined that he was intoxicated, Jeschke said.
Jacob Kujawa was cited for boating under the influence. The brothers have citations pending in municipal court.
Jeschke said other boaters were issued citations for less severe boating violations, and several local residents were cited for fireworks violations.
The Burlington Police Department declined to comment on police activity during the Fourth of July weekend.
Joe States of Lee Newspapers contributed to this report.