Four more Racine County residents test positive for COVID-19, brings total to 21
breaking

RACINE COUNTY — Four more Racine County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the Wisconsin Department of Health reported at approximately 1:50 p.m. Monday, bringing the total number of cases of coronavirus in Racine County to 21.

On Friday, county officials reported a total of 17 cases — seven cases in the city and 10 elsewhere in the county. As of 2 p.m., the county had not provided updated as to where the newest cases were located in the county. 

There was also one more death reported in Wisconsin, and 100 more Wisconsin residents who have tested positive since Sunday, Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm reported Monday. 

The newest coronavirus death was that of a man in his 40s, Palm said. This marks the 14th death statewide from the virus.

There have now been been a reported 1,221 positive COVID-19 cases, up 109 from the 1,112 reported on Sunday.

Although 1,221 is the number of confirmed cases in the state, it’s hard to know how many actual cases there are because testing is limited. There are estimated to be 10 positive cases for every single confirmed positive case. 

There had been 15,856 negative tests as of Monday afternoon, DHS reported.

Elsewhere in the area, according to DHS, the totals so far are: 30 cases in Kenosha County,  six in Walworth County with no deaths; 93 in Waukesha County, and 617 in Milwaukee County.

Discrepancies in numbers may be due to a delay in counties reporting to the state, Palm said Monday. "Local public health departments and labs are reporting that information into us on different cadences," Palm said.

Concerned about COVID-19?

