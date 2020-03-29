You are the owner of this article.
Four more COVID-19 deaths in state; total now at 17
RACINE COUNTY — Four more Wisconsin residents had died of COVID-19 as of about 2 p.m. Sunday, the state reported, while the reported number of COVID cases in Racine County stayed at 17.

At about 2 p.m. Sunday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 1,112 positive COVID-19 cases, compared with 989 on Saturday. DHS also reported 17 deaths statewide, an increase of four since Saturday’s total of 13.

There had been 16,550 negative tests as of Sunday afternoon, DHS reported.

Meanwhile, late Sunday afternoon President Donald Trump announced that his administration is extending its closure guidelines for schools and nonessential businesses to April 30. “Nothing would be worse than declaring victory before the victory is won,” Trump said in a news briefing. “Therefore we will be extending our guidelines to April 30.”

The agency reported 17 confirmed cases in Racine County, as county officials had reported Friday: seven in the city and 10 elsewhere in the county. No COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Racine County.

Although 1,112 is the number of confirmed cases in the state, it’s hard to know how many actual cases there are because testing is limited. Dr. Ryan Westergaard, an infectious disease expert with the University of Wisconsin-Madison, estimated it is possible for there to be 10 positive cases for every single confirmed positive case right now.

Elsewhere in the area, according to DHS, the totals so far are: 29 cases in Kenosha County, an increase of five since Saturday, with no deaths; six in Walworth County with no deaths; 83 in Waukesha County, an increase of 11, with no deaths; and 565 in Milwaukee County, an increase of 76 since Saturday’s number, with five deaths.

