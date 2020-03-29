Four more COVID-19 deaths in state; total now at 17

RACINE COUNTY — Four more Wisconsin residents had died of COVID-19 as of about 2 p.m. Sunday, the state reported, while the reported number of Racine County cases stayed at 17.
At about 2 p.m. Sunday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 1,112 positive COVID-19 cases compared with 989 on Saturday. DHS also reported 17 deaths statewide, an increase of four since Saturday’s total of 13.
There had been 16,550 negative tests as of Sunday afternoon, DHS reported
The agency reported 17 confirmed cases in this county, as county officials had reported Friday: seven in the city and 10 elsewhere in the county.
No COVID-19 deaths have been reported in this county.
Although 1,112 is the number of confirmed cases in the state, it’s hard to know how many actual cases there are because testing is limited. Dr. Ryan Westergaard, an infectious disease expert with the University of Wisconsin-Madison, estimated it is possible for there to be 10 positive cases for every single confirmed positive case right now.
Elsewhere in the area, according to DHS, the totals so far are: 29 cases in Kenosha County, an increase of five since Saturday, with no deaths; six in Walworth County with no deaths; 83 in Waukesha County, an increase of 11, with no deaths; and 565 in Milwaukee County, an increase of 76 since Saturday’s number, with five deaths.
Concerned about COVID-19?
