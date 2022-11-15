 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOUR MILE ROAD

Four Mile Road garage destroyed by fire

Four Mile Road garage fire

Black smoke billows into the sky as firefighters respond to a garage fire Tuesday morning, as seen in this image taken from dash cam video.

 Caledonia Fire Department

CALEDONIA — A Caledonia homeowner lost his garage in a structure fire Tuesday.

No injuries were reported, and the fire was contained to the garage. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined by fire investigators, the CFD said in a news release.

Flames and law enforcement

This photo, as taken from a dashcam, shows flames, smoke and a responding law enforcement vehicle at the garage fire on the 3500 block of Four Mile Road where a fire occurred Tuesday morning.

The Caledonia Fire Department and Caledonia Police Department were dispatched Tuesday at 7:20 a.m. to a structure fire on the 3500 block of Four Mile Road in Station No. 12's district.

The caller said his garage was on fire, and flames were visible.

Engine 12, Engine 11, Quint 10, Battalion 11 and South Shore Fire Department's Med 10 responded to the fire. Engine 12 arrived on-scene and reported a small, two-story detached garage with defensive fire conditions.

Engine 12 attacked the fire with a hose line, while Engine 11 obtained water supply from a nearby hydrant.

Flames and smoke

This photo, as taken from a dashcam, shows flames and smoke coming from the garage on the 3500 block of Four Mile Road where a fire occurred Tuesday morning.

The garage had living space on the second floor, which the owner reported as unoccupied. The fire was out within a few minutes of applying water, and subsequently overhauled for hotspots.

A search of the area confirmed the structure was unoccupied, the CFD said.

