Four incumbent Wind Point Village Board members not seeking re-election

WIND POINT — The seven-member Wind Point Village Board is about to look very different as it will soon lose four incumbents and some longtime members.

All incumbent Village Board members who have terms expiring this year are not seeking re-election in April.

Village President Susan Sanabria, and trustees Donald Gloo, Marty Meissner and Mike Rohrer have been a part of village government for a combined 34 years.

Thus, three trustee seats and one presidential seat are open.

Linda Johnson and Elizabeth Waterfall are running unopposed for trustee and current Trustee Alison McCulloch is running unopposed for president.

McCulloch’s trustee seat will need to be filled, since she has one year remaining of her term. Since only two residents are running for trustee, one two-year term remains to be filled as well as the remaining one-year for McCulloch’s trustee position.

After the election, the board will need to decide how to fill those additional seats. The board can:

Leave the seats open until the next election.

Hold a special election to fill the seats.

Appoint individuals to the open seats.

Meissner has been on the board the longest, becoming a trustee in 2008. Gloo was appointed a trustee in 2016 and re-elected consecutively, and Rohrer has held his elected post since 2021.

“It’s really just a coincidence that several incumbents in this election cycle have all independently reached a point in their lives where it’s time to step aside and give others in the community a chance to lead and contribute,” Gloo said.

Gloo’s wife is planning to retire next fall and the couple is hoping to enjoy retirement together, including visiting family across the country.

“I felt it wouldn’t be fair to the community for me to seek re-election knowing that I will have much less time to devote to the position in the coming years,” Gloo said.

Rohrer said while being on the board was a rewarding experience, the choice of running for re-election centered around prioritizing his free time as well. He wants to spend more time with family, including his new daughter in-law.

“In the future I may throw my hat back in the ring, when the amount of my free time increases,” he said.

Meissner did not respond to request for comment.

Sanabria, 74, said she’s ready to retire from the Village Board partly because of her age. She was a Wind Point trustee from 2013-2017 and the president from 2017 until now.

Sanabria noted those leaving their posts are doing so for personal reasons.

“We have other things that we want to do,” she said. “We’ve just been there so long that it’s time. We’ve chosen to do something else. We might stay involved in some other way.”

Sanabria has a background in government and public administration and said she’s enjoyed her 10 years on the Village Board “tremendously.”

“It’s what I know and so it interests me,” she said. “There’s been some rough patches, but it’s been really interesting for me to do.”

During her time on the board, Sanabria helped enhance the two Wind Point parks and kept the village debt at zero.

She’s also proud of the village’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its care to keep residents safe, especially during the elections.

Gloo also said he enjoyed contributing to municipal services and low taxes in the village. He as well as Rohrer said they’ll miss working with village staff.

“There are some really talented, energetic people in Wind Point who will do a great job on the Village Board,” Gloo said.

Rohrer said other highlights include the increased investment in public safety and working with developers and residents to find ways to increase the tax base “without losing what makes Wind Point special.”

“The board is ready for a new generation,” Sanabria added. “Being on the board takes time. I’m ready to think about something else for a while.”

