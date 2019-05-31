RACINE COUNTY — Multiple crashes in quick succession kept emergency responders busy 3 and 5 p.m. Friday afternoon. Three of the crashes occurred in the eastern part of the county, one in the western.
The most serious of the east-end crashes occurred just north of Sunnyslope and Mariner drives in Mount Pleasant. Three vehicles were involved and two people were taken to the hospital, one of whom was a pedestrian who had been pinned between two cars.
In the moments leading up to the crash, a man was standing in the bike lane of Sunnyslope Drive just north of its intersection with Mariner and was talking to the driver of a parked Ford Fiesta, according to witness Steven Brogan, who was a passenger in the Fiesta.
A Honda Fit, parked behind the Fiesta and facing north, pulled into the street and collided with a Hyundai Elantra that was traveling north. The impact sent the Fit into the driver-side door of the Fiesta, pinning the pedestrian between the Fit and the Fiesta, according to Brogan.
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, as was the driver of the Fit, who suffered an arm injury. Sgt. Chris Paulson with the Mount Pleasant Police Department said he checked on them at the hospital and said their injuries were not life-threatening.
YORKVILLE — Some of the people in the packed conference room last week had graying hair or none at all. Others appeared just barely old enough…
OWI crash
In far western Racine County, a three-vehicle accident was attributed to someone believed to be driving while intoxicated, according to the Waterford Police Department.
Waterford Sgt. Adam Nelson said Waterford Police and Tichigan Fire and Rescue were dispatched at about 3:14 p.m. to the intersection of Highway 83 and Janesville Road (Highway L) in the Caldwell area of the Town of Waterford. Upon arrival, first responders found several vehicles immobile due to heavy traffic.
Further investigation revealed that a SUV and minivan were in the intersection with heavy damage. A small work pickup was found in the ditch on the northwest side of the intersection.
Upon investigation, Nelson said, officials arrested a 39-year-old woman and will be recommending charges of operating while intoxicated.
The two other drivers sought medical treatment — one was treated on site and the other was transported to a local hospital, Nelson said. All three vehicles were inoperable.
Nelson said that intersection has been the site of serious crashes over the years but is scheduled to be reconfigured when the Department of Transportation reconstructs Highway 83 in 2021.
Other incidents
Another crash occurred Friday afternoon in West Racine at the intersection of Indiana Street and Washington Avenue, in which an Audi sustained heavy front-end damage after colliding with a Chevy Impala.
The third crash Friday afternoon occurred at the busy Racine intersection of Spring Street and Osborne Boulevard. A motorcyclist was injured while reportedly turning left onto Osborne, at the intersection adjacent to Ascension All Saints Hospital. The motorcycle appeared to have collided with a Toyota Camry that was pulling up to the stoplight, which sent the motorcyclist to the ground.
The front of the Camry appeared dented on the driver’s side. Its driver was uninjured.
The motorcyclist was placed in a neck brace and transported by Fire Department ambulance to the hospital.
