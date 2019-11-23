Four free parking Saturdays in Racine; Nov. 30 and Dec. 7, 14, 21

RACINE — In order to spur holiday shopping throughout Racine, the city has approved four free parking Saturdays starting Nov. 30, which is Small Business Saturday.

For years the city and Downtown Racine Corporation have selected dates for free parking to, “encourage shopping and merriment,” according to a city memorandum.

While the initiative was prompted by the DRC, the free days affect other city parking meters, including those in other shopping districts such as Uptown and West Racine.

“The Downtown shop owners truly appreciate your support of small business, specifically during the holiday season,” DRC Executive Director Kelly Kruse stated in a press release. “Having free parking is yet another reason to go the extra mile and shop and dine locally.”

This year’s free parking dates are:

Nov. 30

Dec. 7

Dec. 14

Dec. 21

“The holiday season is a really important time for the shops and restaurants of our Downtown,” Mayor Cory Mason stated in a press release. “When they thrive our community thrives. As a city we want to encourage and incentive people to shop local, and providing these free parking days is one way to do that.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}