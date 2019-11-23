Four free parking Saturdays in Racine; Nov. 30 and Dec. 7, 14, 21

RACINE — In order to spur holiday shopping throughout Racine, the city has approved four free parking Saturdays starting Nov. 30, which is Small Business Saturday.
For years the city and Downtown Racine Corporation have selected dates for free parking to, “encourage shopping and merriment,” according to a city memorandum.
While the initiative was prompted by the DRC, the free days affect other city parking meters, including those in other shopping districts such as Uptown and West Racine.
“The Downtown shop owners truly appreciate your support of small business, specifically during the holiday season,” DRC Executive Director Kelly Kruse stated in a press release. “Having free parking is yet another reason to go the extra mile and shop and dine locally.”
This year’s free parking dates are:
- Nov. 30
- Dec. 7
- Dec. 14
- Dec. 21
“The holiday season is a really important time for the shops and restaurants of our Downtown,” Mayor Cory Mason stated in a press release. “When they thrive our community thrives. As a city we want to encourage and incentive people to shop local, and providing these free parking days is one way to do that.”
Unlike previous years, the city plans on enforcing time limits this year so the spaces will be primarily for customer use. Most spaces are limited to four hours. Ramps with gates and the Lakefront Lot will still charge for parking.
The estimated loss of revenue is around $8,000.
Parking study still being finalized
In May, the council approved a bid from Toole Design Group to conduct a parking and traffic study for $150,000 with an incorporated Monument Square redesign for $50,0000.
The proposed design plans for Monument Square and Downtown traffic were revealed in early August at an event at the Johnson Building, 555 Main St., but the results of the parking study have yet to be shared.
Over the past year, discussions on metered parking have been put on hold until the parking study results are made public. Former Alderman Steve Smetana raised the issue multiple times last year.
At a Public Works and Services Committee meeting in September where free parking for the United Way’s free tax services at the Racine Public Library was discussed, people voiced their opposition to metered parking, particularly at the library.