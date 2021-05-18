Four fire departments fight fire near St. Lucy Catholic Church Tuesday afternoon

MOUNT PLEASANT — Teams from four area fire departments fought a fully involved house fire Tuesday afternoon on the 3000 block of Gates Street, just south of Durand Avenue and east of St. Lucy Catholic Church in the Village of Mount Pleasant.

The occupants of the single-family home were able to evacuate before firefighters arrived, although one was taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital for smoke inhalation.

When the first engine, South Shore Fire Department Engine 8, arrived at 1:35 p.m., flames could be seen outside the home, South Shore Division Chief of Special Operations Tom Stuckart told a reporter on scene.

Firefighters from Engine 8 then "initiated interior operations," Stuckart said, and "They were able to knock down the bulk of the fire."

Within 20 minutes, the fire was under control, according to the SSFD.

The fire is believed to have originated in the basement, although its cause remains under investigation, and caused extensive damage to the basement and first floor of the house, Stuckart said.