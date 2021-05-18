 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Four fire departments fight fire near St. Lucy Catholic Church Tuesday afternoon
0 comments

Four fire departments fight fire near St. Lucy Catholic Church Tuesday afternoon

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
IMG_4871.jpeg

A house on the 3000 block of Gates Street in Mount Pleasant suffered heavy damage from a fire Tuesday.

 Diana Panuncial

MOUNT PLEASANT — Teams from four area fire departments fought a fully involved house fire Tuesday afternoon on the 3000 block of Gates Street, just south of Durand Avenue and east of St. Lucy Catholic Church in the Village of Mount Pleasant.

IMG_4865.jpeg

Firefighters from four departments responded to a house on the 3000 block of Gates Street in Mount Pleasant Tuesday.

The occupants of the single-family home were able to evacuate before firefighters arrived, although one was taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital for smoke inhalation.

Tom Stuckart, South Shore Fire Department

Stuckart

When the first engine, South Shore Fire Department Engine 8, arrived at 1:35 p.m., flames could be seen outside the home, South Shore Division Chief of Special Operations Tom Stuckart told a reporter on scene.

Firefighters from Engine 8 then "initiated interior operations," Stuckart said, and "They were able to knock down the bulk of the fire."

Within 20 minutes, the fire was under control, according to the SSFD.

The fire is believed to have originated in the basement, although its cause remains under investigation, and caused extensive damage to the basement and first floor of the house, Stuckart said.

Helping in fighting the fire were members of the South Shore, Racine, Caledonia and Somers fire departments, called in via MABAS (Mutual Aid Box Alarm System). Filling in with support at other stations vacated by local crews, called in via MABAS, were firefighters from Raymond, Kenosha, Oak Creek and Franklin.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Lyons contractor wanted on warrant after allegedly pointing gun at unhappy customer in Trevor

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
How much does Wisconsin not having a job search requirement for unemployment benefits affect worker shortage?
Local News

How much does Wisconsin not having a job search requirement for unemployment benefits affect worker shortage?

Those who are receiving unemployment benefits are not currently required to prove they are actively looking for employment as they normally are in Wisconsin, which some suspect adds to the hiring issues many southeast Wisconsin employers are reporting.

Republicans are moving to reinstate the requirement.

It is still being debated how much of an impact the requirement is having on employers' struggles to fill openings; the worker shortage is so new, there isn't really any data on reasons why there are so many help wanted signs and how much of an impact a single Department of Workforce Development rule has.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News