Four Downtown Racine area businesses closing up shop

RACINE — At least four Downtown area businesses are closing.

Recent Downtown business closures include those of LUX Beauty Salon, 512 Main St. at Monument Square; gift shop and jewelry store Red Moon, 334 Main St.; small grocery store the Smart Mart, 400 Main St.; and Wild Cat BBQ, which opened last September at the former Cliff’s Boathouse, 301 Hamilton St.

“Each and every business that closes its doors in this unprecedented time is a huge loss for Downtown,” said Kelly Kruse, executive director of the Downtown Racine Corp. “Both Lux and Red Moon owners had put their blood, sweat and tears into their small business. As we look ahead to brighter days, I am hopeful we won’t lose any more.”

Fiona Murphy, of Racine, property manager for the building formerly occupied by LUX, said COVID-19 was among the factors contributing to its closure. The building is owned by George Zaleski of Green Bay.

“I don’t think COVID helped anyone in the beauty industry…,” she noted.

Murphy is working closely with Zaleski to thoughtfully fill the high-profile storefront on Monument Square.