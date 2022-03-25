Four days on, four days off: Racine Police patrol officers operating under new schedule

RACINE — Four days on, four days off. That's the new schedule for patrol officers in the City of Racine.

The Racine Police Department hopes that by giving more full days off, cops will be better able to look after their mental health by "allowing for more time to take care of their wellness, decompress, and enjoy valuable time off with family and friends."

Each workday, rather than being a standard 8 hours, is now 10.5 hours.

The new schedule has been in place since March 6. The RPD says it is the first area police department to implement a 4/4 schedule, and believes it could help recruit new officers to the department.

Without taking any time off, officers would then have almost 180 days a year when they aren't scheduled to work.

The RPD is continuously hiring. Applications can be found at bit.ly/3F27CtQ.

Warming to four

Four-day workweeks are becoming more popular, while studies show both positives and negatives.

A study published by Gallup last year found that employees with 4-day workweeks reported their well-being as "thriving" 63% of the time while 23% said they often or always "feel burned out." Compare that with those who have 5-day workweeks who reported being "thriving" 57% of the time and feeling burned out 26% of the time.

However, disengagement rose with those who have shorter workweeks. Of those working four days out of seven, 17% said they were "actively disengaged from work" compared to 12% of those working five days a week.

The Cincinnati Police Department — where Racine's police chief, Maurice Robinson, had spent most of his career — began testing four-day work weeks in 2011.

In 1986, the San Diego Police Department implemented a four-day workweek for most officers. It is still in place today.

According to Gallup, only one in 20 U.S. workers have a four-day workweek, while 92% of American workers said they would prefer working four days a week, according to research published earlier this year by the organizational research firm Qualtrics.

