Four County Board incumbents not seeking re-election, seven being challenged

The Racine County Board is in for a shake-up in 2022.

At least four new faces will join the board, since four incumbents are not seeking re-election. Another seven incumbents are being challenged.

With 21 elected supervisors countywide, more than half of the board could potentially be turned over in the election scheduled for April 5.

Not seeking re-election are:

District 6 Supervisor Q.A. Shakoor II, who represents a largely residential part of Racine that includes Washington Park Golf Course to the south and Lincoln Park in the north.

District 7 Supervisor Rusty Clark, whose district includes southern Racine, a slice of Mount Pleasant and the Village of Elmwood Park.

District 20 Supervisor Thomas Pringle, of Burlington.

District 21 Supervisor Mike Dawson, of Burlington.

Running unopposed to replace Clark is Jessica Lee Malacara.

To replace Pringle, current Rochester Village Board President Edward Chart is running unopposed.

There are to be contested elections to replace Dawson and Shakoor.

Defending their seats

Other incumbents facing challengers are Steve Smetana of Racine, Brett Nielson of Racine, Eric Hopkins of Racine, Kelly Kruse of Wind Point, Bob Miller of Mount Pleasant, John Wisch of Caledonia and Robert Grove of Caledonia.

Challenging Smetana for the District 3 position is Tom Rutkowski, a leader in the Sierra Club Wisconsin Chapter, an environmental organization.

Challenging Nielson for District 8 is Marlo Harmon, who has previously run for the Racine Unified School Board and the Racine City Council.

There are two people challenging Hopkins for District 9: current City Alderman Henry Perez, a retired Miami police officer and current educator, and Colin McKenna, who lost to Hopkins by nearly 600 votes two years ago.

Challenging Kruse to represent District 10 is Olga White, operator of the I Love Tamales food truck.

Challenging Miller for District 11 is Amanda Bengston, a nurse who sought a seat on the Racine Unified School Board last year.

To challenge Wisch to represent District 15 is Christian de Jong, a culinary instructor at Gateway Technical College.

Incumbents not facing challenges are Nick Demske, Fabi Maldonado, Melissa Kaprelian, Jody Spencer, Donald Trottier, Thomas Kramer, Jason Eckman, Scott Maier, Thomas Roanhouse and Thomas Hincz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.