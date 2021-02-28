Four candidates remain for Racine Police Department's new chief

RACINE – The Racine Police Department is a step closer to having a new chief.

The Police and Fire Commission announced on Friday that it has narrowed the candidates list from 15 to four, following interviews in a closed session throughout late February

The PFC plans to have formal interviews with each of the candidates on March 6 with opportunities for city and community stakeholders to provide input before then.

The candidates

Although there was a nationwide search for a new chief, all four candidates are from the Midwest and at least one is from Wisconsin.

• Maurice Robinson is currently the district one Commander at the Cincinnati Police Department and has been with the department since 2002. He holds an M.S. in criminal justice from the University of Cincinnati.

• Alexander Ramirez started with the Milwaukee Police Department in 1991 as a police officer. His last position was as an inspector of police. Ramirez holds a masters degree in public service with a specialization in criminal justice administration.

