Four candidates remain for Racine Police Department's new chief

RACINE – The Racine Police Department is a step closer to having a new chief.
The Police and Fire Commission announced on Friday that it has narrowed the candidates list from 15 to four, following interviews in a closed session throughout late February
The PFC plans to have formal interviews with each of the candidates on March 6 with opportunities for city and community stakeholders to provide input before then.
The candidates
Although there was a nationwide search for a new chief, all four candidates are from the Midwest and at least one is from Wisconsin.
• Maurice Robinson is currently the district one Commander at the Cincinnati Police Department and has been with the department since 2002. He holds an M.S. in criminal justice from the University of Cincinnati.
• Alexander Ramirez started with the Milwaukee Police Department in 1991 as a police officer. His last position was as an inspector of police. Ramirez holds a masters degree in public service with a specialization in criminal justice administration.
• Todd Hansen is the police chief of Maple Heights, Ohio, where he started as a patrol officer in 1998. He previously served in the U.S. Army as a sergeant, Airborne Rangers. Hansen holds a Juris Doctor from the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law.
• Lynn “Al” Fear has 25 years of law enforcement experience and has spent the majority of his career with the City of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. His last position was a commander in the patrol division. He holds a Masters in Mental Health/Psychology and is a Certified Mediator/Arbitrator. In 2020, he ran as a Democrat for a county sheriff position.
The process
The recruitment process was undertaken by the firm Baker Tilly on a contract with the City of Racine.
According to Shannon Powell, communications director/chief of staff for the City of Racine, Baker Tilly worked closely with the PFC, including Robert Turner, president of the PFC, and Kate Croteau, director of Human Resources, to move through the recruitment process.
Baker Tilly presented 15 potential candidates to the PFC. From that pool, four candidates were chosen.
The minimum qualifications included: a master’s degree with at least 10 years of command service, which was defined as holding the rank of lieutenant or above.
The full recruitment process will involve multiple rounds of interviews with the PFC as well as opportunities for city and community stakeholders to provide input to the PFC, who will then select the new chief.
The current chief, Art Howell announced his retirement in 2020. He agreed to stay on until a new chief was hired or March 31 — whichever came first.