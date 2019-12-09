Four-building Waterford business park planned along Highway 36

WATERFORD — A new four-building business park planned for the village is nearing its final approvals.
The park, planned to be built in three phases by local developer and Doc’s on the Fox owner Dave Allesse, is proposed for the village’s Pathfinder development area along the north side of Highway 36 near Sixth Street.
The Village Board on Dec. 2 approved the sale of about 4½ acres of the area to Allesse for the sum of $1.
Two 10,000-square-foot, multi-tenant buildings valued at $375,000 each would comprise the first one-year phase, with a third identical structure being built in the second phase.
Each building would be divided into five 2,000-square-foot units, Allesse said.
Units should be available for rent by early next summer, he said. Tenants are expected to mostly be local trades companies.
You have free articles remaining.
“If the tenants are coming, people are knocking on the door, we’ll go ahead and build building four,” Allesse told the Village Board on Dec. 2.
In all, the four buildings are estimated to add $1.5 million in assessed value to the village’s tax base. As part of the development agreement, which has not yet been signed, Allesse would pay taxes on the full $1.5 million even if the second phase is not completed.
“He’s not making a commitment to build the other two buildings,” Village Administrator Zeke Jackson said. “He is making a commitment to pay the taxes as if they are sitting there, which is really about all you ask of any developer for a phased development.”
The development incentives total about $360,000; the village has agreed to purchase the land for $300,000 and give it to Allesse for practically nothing, and the village is offering a further $60,000 in incentives.
For the project to get its final approvals, the village Plan Commission will need to OK the building materials and the development agreement must be signed.
Do you temember bowling at these Racine alleys?
The 1959 edition of Wright's Racine City Directory lists 11 (yes, 11!) bowling alleys. Who remembers them?