Four-building Waterford business park planned along Highway 36

WATERFORD — A new four-building business park planned for the village is nearing its final approvals.

The park, planned to be built in three phases by local developer and Doc’s on the Fox owner Dave Allesse, is proposed for the village’s Pathfinder development area along the north side of Highway 36 near Sixth Street.

The Village Board on Dec. 2 approved the sale of about 4½ acres of the area to Allesse for the sum of $1.

Two 10,000-square-foot, multi-tenant buildings valued at $375,000 each would comprise the first one-year phase, with a third identical structure being built in the second phase.

Each building would be divided into five 2,000-square-foot units, Allesse said.

Units should be available for rent by early next summer, he said. Tenants are expected to mostly be local trades companies.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“If the tenants are coming, people are knocking on the door, we’ll go ahead and build building four,” Allesse told the Village Board on Dec. 2.