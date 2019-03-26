KENOSHA — Although the investigation is still considered ongoing, police have said that they do not suspect foul play regarding the death of Kalamazoo, Michigan resident Amanda Hanover, who was found dead Saturday near the 6600 block of Third Avenue in Kenosha.
According to police, a passerby found Hanover's body floating in Lake Michigan near Kenosha County's Kemper Center grounds.
Kenosha Police on Tuesday said that there is "no suspected threat to the public" in connection with Hanover's death.
Hanover had been reported missing since March 18, and Michigan media reports indicated that the 39-year-old had disappeared before. Her vehicle was found near Kenosha's Harbor Park less than a week before her death.
Authorities said that they don't know of any ties Hanover had to Kenosha.
Anyone with information about Hanover is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department at 262-656-1234 or Detective Alfredson at 262-605-5203 or Detective Wilson at 262-605-5265. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers Hotline 262-656-7333.
