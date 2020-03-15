Foster grandparents volunteer and impact the lives of students

“The impact a foster grandparent can have on a student is incredible,” explained Jeromy Moore, supervisor of the foster grandparent program. “And the impression the students make on the foster grandparents is just as meaningful. The ability for two generations to connect through education allows both to learn and grow in a supportive environment.”

Over time the need for additional student support in the classroom has continued to increase. To meet that need, Goodwill is currently looking for more foster grandparents.

To become a foster grandparent, eligible adults must be 55 years of age or older, able to work a minimum of five hours per week and can travel to a Racine or Kenosha school. For those that qualify, a non-taxable stipend is paid to income-eligible senior volunteers, along with travel reimbursement.

For Zakatuan, participating in the foster grandparent program has not only provided him with extra income, it has allowed him to give back and pass on important life lessons.

“It’s not always about schoolwork. Things in life are hard but not impossible to learn or work through. When I’m able to validate a child’s feelings or pick them up when they stumble with a tough situation, that is the best part of my day.”

To sign up or learn more about the foster grandparent program, contact Goodwill at 262-833-1629 or email Jeromy.Moore@goodwillsew.com.

Jess Owens is Communications Manager, Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin and Metropolitan Chicago.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0