RACINE — Scores for students at Racine Unified decreased slightly on the 2018-19 Wisconsin standardized Forward and ACT exams, as did scores for students across the state.
Statewide, the proportion of students who scored proficient or advanced in English Language Arts decreased by 1.5% and those who scored proficient or advanced in math decreased by 0.4% on the Forward exam, given to public school students in grades 3-8 each spring.
Overall, 40.9% of Wisconsin students who took the test were proficient or advanced in ELA and 43.4% were proficient or advanced in math, according to information released to the public Sept. 12 by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction
In contrast, 20.1% of Unified students were proficient or advanced in ELA on the Forward and 21% were proficient or advanced in math, showing decreases of 1.2% in proficiency in ELA and 1% in math.
District report cards
A district’s results on the Forward and ACT exams play a significant role in its score from the state on its district report card, given to all districts in the state, typically in late fall. No date has yet been released on when those scores will be coming out. Other factors used in determining a district’s rating include student growth and closing gaps between student groups.
Opportunity Schools and Partnership Program, or OSPP, legislation passed in 2015 allows for control of up to five schools within a district being given to a state commissioner if those schools and districts fall in the “fails to meet expectations” category on the state report card for two years in a row.
Racine Unified was ranked “meets few expectations” last year, so even if it “fails to meet expectations” this year, a takeover would not be a possibility unless it fails to meet expectations again next year.
Unified addressing concerns
“RUSD has developed valuable partnerships with community organizations and invested in partnering with United Way of Racine County on developing community schools,” said Unified’s Chief Academic Officer, Rosalie Daca.
“Rather than just look at one student score, we are wrapping our arms around the whole child and the whole family. We are looking at and working to address factors like truancy and mobility which have a significant impact on student achievement. When a student changes schools multiple times in a given school year, it’s going to have an impact.”
In Daca’s eyes, high points for Racine Unified on the Forward exam include Jefferson Lighthouse and Red Apple continuing to outperform the state average and continued growth at Red Apple for three years in reading and four years in math, with an 8.1% jump in math this year. Roosevelt also saw a 6.4% increase in proficiency in ELA and a 2.7% increase in math.
Unified’s lowest scoring elementary school was Giese, with 3.5% of students proficient or advanced in ELA and 66.4% of students at the school scoring below basic.
About 6% of students at Giese were proficient or advanced in math with 65.5% scoring below basic. Giese’s scores have been in decline for the past four years, with a slight decline last year.
Unified’s highest scoring elementary school was Jefferson Lighthouse, with 60.1% of students proficient or advanced in ELA and 66.7% proficient or advanced in math. Jefferson’s score in ELA remained steady last year, with a slight increase in math.
“Every principal reviews their results and with support from the curriculum and instruction team, assessment team, instructional coaches and other District support, they work to determine how they can continuously improve their school-level results,” Daca said.
Highs and lows
Unified’s lowest performing K-8 schools were Jerstad-Agerholm and Mitchell, both with percentages of students scoring proficient or advanced in the single digits for ELA and math and more than 60% of students scoring below basic in both subjects.
Its highest scoring K-8 school was Gifford, with 35% or more of students proficient or advanced in ELA and math.
Scores for Walden III middle-school students decreased significantly on the Forward exam from 2017-18 to 2018-19.
Walden middle-school students went from 50.4% proficient or advanced in 2017-18 to 33.3% last year in ELA and from 45% proficient or advanced in math in 2017-18 to 30.4% last year.
This change, according to information from DPI, correlates with an increase of about 100 students across grades 6-8, making for an uptick in Walden’s population of economically disadvantaged students in middle school.
“What’s important to point out when looking at Forward results is that this is one test,” Daca said. “We are also focused on growth. No matter what level a student starts at, our job as educators is to ensure they grow from that point.”
Daca added that the district also uses internal assessments like the Measure of Academic Progress or MAP test, given to students three times per year, to determine student progress throughout the year.
The ACT
On the ACT, given to 11th-grade students, scores dropped across the state in 2018-19. The proportion of students scoring proficient or advanced in ELA statewide dropped 0.3% to 36.8%, while the proportion of students scoring proficient or advanced in math dropped a more significant 5.3% to 29.2%. Statewide, 5% of students didn’t take the test.
At Unified, 19.5% of students who took the ACT were proficient or advanced in ELA, a 0.3% increase from the previous year. The proportion of students scoring proficient or advanced on the ACT dropped about 2% to 10.1% proficient. About 13% of Unified students didn’t take the test.
“We are working on strategies to ensure as many of our students as possible attend school on test days and take the ACT,” Daca said. “Oftentimes, student absences or illness impact participation rates.”
Horlick had the largest proportion of students who didn’t take the test, at 16%. All 11th-grade students at The REAL School and Walden III took the test.
The average composite ACT score statewide in 2018-19 was 19.6, compared to Unified’s 16.9, a slight decrease from Unified’s previous 17.2.
Its best-performing high school was Walden III, with 53.2% of students proficient or advanced in ELA and 41.9% in math, and its lowest-performing school was Park, with 11.3% proficient or advanced in ELA and only 3.1% proficient or advanced in math.
Racine Unified has many more economically disadvantaged students and black and Hispanic students compared to the statewide average, all groups who on average typically score lower on these tests than their peers.
Statewide, 40.7% of students were economically disadvantaged in 2018-19, compared to 61.3% at Racine Unified. Black and Hispanic students made up around 9% and 12% respectively of the statewide student population in 2018-19, compared to 25% and 28% at Racine Unified.
The more money that RUSD spends, the worse it gets. Time for a major change.
RUSD is nothing more than a liberal Democrat get out the vote organization promoting open borders and is anti law enforcement. Education is something RUSD has failed at for decades at a cost of over $300 Million per year.
Racine Unified is just full of excuses and blame for their failure to TEACH!!! It is way past time to have these schools taken over, yet they brag about the fact they can fail again for another year and then be taken over by the state...And wow!!! RUSD blames the fact they have low scores based on to many black and Hispanics in the schools...now they are claiming those kids are to dumb and have too many issues to do good in school...and have all kind of excuses for that...all racist causes of course.. RUSD needs a complete shut down...and a top to bottom house cleaning of the administration ..they all play the game of way below mediocrity!! Gallien is a terrible leader and has built in levels of excuses...their are NONE ...this is sickening year after year...when is enough ,..ENOUGH???
