RACINE — Members of the public are invited to join the Racine Interfaith Coalition and Voces de la Frontera for a community forum on legislative efforts to restore driver's licenses for immigrants and low-income people.
It is scheduled to be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at the Racine Labor Center, 2100 Layard Ave.
The Driver Licenses for All campaign is supported by a coalition of local businesses, community-based organizations, youth groups, unions and churches that support the restoration of access to driver licenses for Wisconsin residents.
An estimated 32,000 Wisconsin residents would be eligible to obtain licenses if barriers were removed. Of residents who would get licenses, approximately 14,000 live with children and would be able to provide better care for them.
For more information, call 262-635-9532.
