Fortier Jewelers in Union Grove closing as owner decides to retire after 48 years in the business

“While Sue’s retirement is very well earned,” Studey said, “she will be undoubtedly missed by all on Main Street.”

A going-out-of-business sale is underway, scheduled to continue until Dec. 31, when Fortier plans to close the doors.

Jeff Richter, a wholesaler and friend helping with the store closing, said Fortier is a consummate professional who has become liked and trusted by customers and suppliers alike.

Richter said the secret to Fortier’s success has been her thorough attention to details in running her store.

“She knows this industry very well,” he said.

Roots in West Racine

Fortier was just a teenager known as Suzanne Garski when she walked into Jacobsen Jewelry for a job in her West Racine neighborhood. Business owner Carl Jacobsen took the Park High School student under his wing and taught her the skills of goldsmithing and diamond-setting.

The store on Washington Avenue later became a partnership known as Jacobsen & Garski Jewelery. When Jacobsen retired in 1984, Garski took over the business, which was later renamed Fortier Jewelers after she got married.