Fortier Jewelers in Union Grove closing as owner decides to retire after 48 years in the business

UNION GROVE — Suzanne Fortier was a Park High School student in 1972 when she landed a job at a jewelry store.
Nearly 50 years later, the operator of Fortier Jewelers is celebrating the end of a successful career, as she prepares to retire and close her store in Downtown Union Grove.
The store at 1129 Main St. draws customers from throughout southeastern Wisconsin because of Fortier’s skills as a goldsmith, diamond setter and jewelry designer.
Fortier says she will miss the many customers who have become regular supporters of her business. Many have become her friends, too.
“Union Grove has been good to me,” Fortier said. “It’s been a good ride.”
Although another jeweler plans to take over the location — with no details available yet — community leaders are calling Fortier’s retirement a loss for Downtown Union Grove.
Lynda Studey, administrator of the Greater Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce, said Fortier Jewelers has been “a consistent pillar” Downtown, where the business has operated for the past 20 years.
Many people remember the jewelry store as the place where they found engagement rings and other priceless family heirlooms, Studey said.
“While Sue’s retirement is very well earned,” Studey said, “she will be undoubtedly missed by all on Main Street.”
A going-out-of-business sale is underway, scheduled to continue until Dec. 31, when Fortier plans to close the doors.
Jeff Richter, a wholesaler and friend helping with the store closing, said Fortier is a consummate professional who has become liked and trusted by customers and suppliers alike.
Richter said the secret to Fortier’s success has been her thorough attention to details in running her store.
“She knows this industry very well,” he said.
Roots in West Racine
Fortier was just a teenager known as Suzanne Garski when she walked into Jacobsen Jewelry for a job in her West Racine neighborhood. Business owner Carl Jacobsen took the Park High School student under his wing and taught her the skills of goldsmithing and diamond-setting.
The store on Washington Avenue later became a partnership known as Jacobsen & Garski Jewelery. When Jacobsen retired in 1984, Garski took over the business, which was later renamed Fortier Jewelers after she got married.
As a child, Fortier had walked through stores in West Racine — a toy store, dime store, shoe store and more — and dreamed of someday owning her own place.
“It just fascinated me,” she said.
In 1999, she moved Fortier Jewelers from West Racine to Union Grove, where she and her family had settled.
After a few years elsewhere on Main Street, she moved the jewelry store in 2007 to its current location at 1129 Main Street.
As she celebrates 20 years in Union Grove and nearly 50 years in the jewelry business, Fortier said she is proud of having achieved success and provided a valuable service to many loyal customers.
“I’m going to miss being their jeweler,” she said.
Fortier looks ahead to her 65th birthday in January, saying she has been planning for two years to retire after turning 65. She plans to travel, play golf and spend time with family.
She is happy to be retiring on her own terms — not because of business woes or health issues or anything like that.
“I’m getting out because I want to, not because I have to,” she said. “I’ve decided to retire while I can still enjoy it.”
