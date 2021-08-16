Fort McCoy preparing to receive refugees from Afghanistan; criticism of Biden's decision mounts

U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Glenbeulah: “It does not surprise me that despite 20 years of American intervention, the Afghan government has not been able to hold off the onslaught of the Taliban. The ‘experts’ that we heard from in the committee hearings would routinely assure us that the current government is popular and that they would be able to hang on for three or four years. Obviously, they were woefully incorrect, and I hope there are consequences for those who got things so wrong. I have also been contacted by members of the armed forces in my district concerned about Afghan interpreters who worked with the American military. These are our allies, and they risked everything to aid our mission. I hope they are not forgotten, as we owe it to these interpreters to protect them from the retaliation the Taliban is waiting to serve.”