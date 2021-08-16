Fort McCoy preparing to receive refugees from Afghanistan; criticism of Biden's decision mounts

A Wisconsin military base is expected to accept refugees from Afghanistan as the country’s government crumbles under the Taliban as the American military beats a hasty exit from the country after 20 years of occupancy.
The quick departure has many criticizing President Joe Biden for leaving the country largely undefended as Afghanistan’s military has shown itself wholly unprepared (and seemingly in some areas unwilling) to fight off the Taliban.
Biden on Monday said he stands “squarely behind” the decision for the U.S. military to leave Afghanistan behind. “After 20 years, I’ve learned the hard way that there was never a good time to withdraw U.S. forces.”
Many disagree with Biden’s decision, angered by the chaos the world witnessed over the weekend as the Taliban ultimately captured Kabul, the capital, and Afghanistan’s president left the country.
“The mishandled withdrawal from Afghanistan is a tragic disaster. President Biden’s absentee leadership, flawed decision making and lack of a thoughtful plan for withdrawal from the region created this crisis,” U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., whose district includes all of Racine and Kenosha counties, said in a statement Monday. “President Biden’s own words show how badly he misjudged the situation. My thoughts are with our troops in Afghanistan and the Americans still in harm’s way.”
Biden said he’d rather take the criticism over the fallout than pass the decision of how and when to withdraw to a fifth U.S. president. He said the decision to leave Afghanistan is “the right one for America” because keeping a U.S. presence there was no longer a U.S. national security interest.
Coming to Wisconsin
Fort McCoy, a U.S. military installation located near Sparta, Wis., is preparing to accept an unknown number of refugees from Afghanistan who are fleeing in the wake of the collapse of the Afghanistan government to the Taliban.
As the U.S. ends its mission there, but few other details were available.
“We have been notified that we will be receiving these special immigrant visa applicants,” Fort McCoy spokesperson Tonya Townsell told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “I don’t know when these guests of ours will be arriving exactly, but anytime it can turn.”
A McCoy spokesperson later declined a request for comment and referred Lee Newspapers l to the U.S. Department of Defense.
At a news conference Monday, Department of Defense Spokesperson John Kirby said the DOD on Sunday approved a request from the Department of State for the transport and temporary housing of Afghan Special Immigrant Visa applicants, their families and other individuals at risk.
Kirby said the U.S. is planning to provide support for up to 22,000 at-risk individuals within three to four weeks from now at two military installations beyond Fort Lee in Virginia. Kirby declined to name the institutions as they work through the notification process.
Kirby said the U.S. also plans to provide air transportation for other at-risk individuals to facilities located in a third-country partner nation.
About 2,500 civilians and 450 military personnel work at Fort McCoy, which is located on about 60,000 acres between Sparta and Tomah, in Monroe County.
According to Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich, the U.S. Department of Defense may be preparing to house as many as 30,000 Afghan refugees at U.S. military installations, such as Wisconsin’s Fort McCoy, as well as Fort Bliss in Texas.
The U.S. in recent weeks has been working to evacuate Afghan translators, interpreters and others who worked for the U.S.
Organizations such as Jewish Social Services of Madison, which is part of the U.S. refugee resettlement network, are preparing to aid with resettlement efforts of refugees who may be moved throughout the state.
Finally getting out
Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Biden all promised to get the U.S. out of Afghanistan, with Biden now being the one to follow through.
U.S. militancy began in Afghanistan less than a month after 9/11, with goals shifting constantly even after the Taliban was driven from power an Al-Qaida was significantly weakened; Osama bin Laden, mastermind of the attacks on the World Trade Center, would be killed by Navy Seals on May 2, 2011.
The Trump administration reportedly had a peace deal with the Taliban brokered in mid-2020 that included the U.S. getting out by May 2021, although there was bipartisan criticism of the plan, primarily based on mistrust of the Taliban.
“A rapid withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan now would hurt our allies and delight the people who wish us harm. Violence affecting Afghans is still rampant. The Taliban is not abiding by the conditions of the so-called peace deal,” Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said in November 2020.
Talking points distributed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Cali., this week included the statement that “The president was not willing to enter a third decade of conflict and surge in thousands of troops to fight in a civil war that Afghanistan wouldn’t fight for themselves.”
Other reactions
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Democrat: “The failure of the Afghan government to stand up for their own country and their people shows that keeping our military there to support theirs with no end in sight would be the wrong decision. Right now, our primary focus should be the safe departure of U.S personal and the Afghan civilians who risked their lives to support our mission. We should also do everything we can to provide humanitarian aid and resettlement assistance for Afghan refugees, women, and children. Our military involvement in this 20 year war needs to end and we need to bring our American troops home.”
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, Republican: “In the midst of the disastrous abandonment of our allies in Afghanistan, I am glad that some will be able to reach safety in the U.S. I’m confident the military personnel at Fort McCoy will fulfill their role with dedication and professionalism.”
U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth: “The United States has a duty to honor its commitment to the Afghanis who helped our efforts, such as guides and translators. We must ensure these refugees are allowed to reach our shores as safely and as quickly as possible.”
U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Glenbeulah: “It does not surprise me that despite 20 years of American intervention, the Afghan government has not been able to hold off the onslaught of the Taliban. The ‘experts’ that we heard from in the committee hearings would routinely assure us that the current government is popular and that they would be able to hang on for three or four years. Obviously, they were woefully incorrect, and I hope there are consequences for those who got things so wrong. I have also been contacted by members of the armed forces in my district concerned about Afghan interpreters who worked with the American military. These are our allies, and they risked everything to aid our mission. I hope they are not forgotten, as we owe it to these interpreters to protect them from the retaliation the Taliban is waiting to serve.”
Reporting from Adam Rogan of The Journal Times, Riley Vetterkind of Lee Newspapers and the Associated Press contributed to this story.