RACINE — Avery Nahwahquaw was surprised by the request.

He was in an acting class at the Racine Correctional Institution and was asked to play two roles in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” usually performed by women.

“My first instinct was, ‘Hell no,’” Nahwahquaw said.

After some reflection, though, he decided to try it.

“Some part of me thought initially that I was too cool, too tough, but when I really stopped for a moment and took a look at it, I’m like, ‘It’s kind of up my alley,’” Nahwahquaw said.

Performing in the Shakespeare play took Nahwahquaw out of his comfort zone, and he learned more about himself.

“I grew in heart and understanding,” Nahwahquaw said. “There was just so much to it, and all amidst the chaos and turmoil and violence that can be the prison system.”

Jonathan Shailor, University of Wisconsin-Parkside communication professor and director of the Shakespeare Prison Project at RCI, asked Nahwahquaw to play the two characters and was impressed by his performances.

“This strong, masculine man devoted himself fully to both of these roles, showing dedication, passion and not one bit of insecurity,” Shailor wrote in an email. “For this reason, he became a leader in the group, along with his work ethic, his quiet strength, his gentle sense of humor and his judicious sharing of Native wisdom.”

Correcting the narrative

Nahwahquaw was released from prison in February 2021 and lives in Milwaukee.

Buoyed by friends, family and spirituality, he is working to lead a service-oriented life after 23 years of incarceration.

For those reasons, Nahwahquaw was one of eight people who will receive a “Correcting the Narrative” recognition Thursday from The Community, a Milwaukee nonprofit.

Shailor nominated Nahwahquaw for the recognition and wrote that he is “a serious, hard-working, and deeply spiritual man who is dedicated to and supported by his family, focused on self-improvement and gainful employment.”

Nahwahquaw appreciates the recognition but thinks many people are just as worthy.

“It’s like, ‘Who am I?’” Nahwahquaw said. “It’s hard for me to believe that I’m someone to be honored that way … I hope to be worthy of it.”

Shannon Ross, The Community executive director, wants to humanize people who have criminal records, who he said are often viewed inaccurately.

He aims to increase understanding about problems connected to the justice system so they can be addressed.

Ross and Nahwahquaw were incarcerated together for about six months. They worked in the same prison kitchen, where Ross said Nahwahquaw was a calming presence.

Ross said one common misunderstanding is that incarcerated people cannot change. People also often do not take into account the circumstances that resulted in criminal action.

“It’s the complexity of it that people don’t get,” Ross said. “We take a shortcut to determining who a person is because they have a criminal record.”

A living apology

Nahwahquaw, who is of Menominee, Ojibwe and Oneida descent, grew up on the Menominee reservation in northeast Wisconsin and moved to Milwaukee at age 15.

There, he used drugs and alcohol and was “living the fast life” — leading to a conviction in 1997 for first-degree reckless homicide.

Nahwahquaw said he never meant to kill anyone. He knows he can’t undo the damage from his crime but is trying to make up for it by creating positive impacts.

“The only real apology of any value, in my thinking, is a living one,” Nahwahquaw said. “Walking in a way that brings back healing and health to the community, to people.”

Fernando Torres met Nahwahquaw about 15 years ago, and they lived on the same cell block for eight years.

Torres and Nahwahquaw connected over sports, humor and self-improvement focused on education and spirituality.

Torres, who lives in Milwaukee, said Nahwahquaw is a humble man who goes out of his way to help people.

That includes helping Torres readjust to life when he was released from prison in 2022 after 42 years of incarceration.

Nahwahquaw assisted Torres with practicalities like insurance paperwork and building a credit score.

Adjusting to the world has not been easy, but Torres is doing so thanks to people like Nahwahquaw.

“You do get scared,” Torres said. “Coming out into a world I didn’t recognize, it’s difficult. It’s been challenging, but … I’ve been able to survive out here and make a difference.”

‘We’re free’

It also has been a challenging adjustment for Nahwahquaw, who sometimes doesn’t believe he is out.

He initially had a job as a food delivery driver, which he greatly enjoyed.

It was wonderful “being out there in the car, all hours of the day, all hours of the night, totally legit, nothing to worry about, nothing to run from, just listening to good music by yourself in the world, not behind bars,” Nahwahquaw said.

Nahwahquaw also worked at a shipping company. He recently earned a commercial driver’s license and plans to work as a delivery driver.

In the weeks after his release, Nahwahquaw often went for walks to remind himself that he could do those types of simple things.

Similarly, Nahwahquaw often encourages Torres to enjoy activities like going for a drive, sitting by Lake Michigan or buying an ice cream.

“I always tell him, ‘Brother, we’re free. What more could a man want?’” Nahwahquaw said.

In prison, Nahwahquaw and Torres often talked about how they would trade their stresses for the challenges of the outside world.

“Now we have them headaches, but we should accept them briefly, face them with courage and with a healthy heart and mind,” Nahwahquaw said. “It was part of everything we always wanted, and here it is.”

Nahwahquaw appreciates moments like laughing with family and sitting outside on a beautiful day. He often talks to young people and tells them to learn from his mistakes.

“The real wealth is in the kids, it’s in the people, it’s in the beauty of life, and it’s boundless,” Nahwahquaw said. “I try to be one with all of that.”

Gradual change

Torres said misconceptions exist about people with criminal records.

“We’re not the devil,” he said. “We’re human beings that made these errors, and we can change.”

Nahwahquaw’s change was gradual, but he is on a better path.

“Change, it doesn’t come overnight,” Nahwahquaw said. “It takes reflection, it takes knowledge of yourself and then it takes practice … You have to do it consciously again and again until it becomes your nature. It becomes who you are.”

Torres and Nahwahquaw work to positively influence one another. They meet monthly for cigars to laugh, share stories and build connections.

“We found a bond,” Torres said. “We keep each other out of trouble … When you get good friends, you don’t want to lose them.”

Nahwahquaw said he and Torres are brothers “from day one. I love that guy.”

They remind one another to work through challenges by being of service.

“Our goal in this world is to be the best human beings that we can, and helping others is probably one of the most important things,” Torres said.

Nahwahquaw knows obstacles lie ahead, but he plans to embrace them and keep moving forward with “a good heart and a good mind.”

After a Shakespeare class altered how he viewed himself, Nahwahquaw is helping others while trying to embody a living apology.

“When the sun sets on my life, I hope to look back and see more good than bad,” Nahwahquaw said.

